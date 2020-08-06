New Study Enhances Performance of Titanium Niobium Oxides for Li-Ion Batteries

In a paper published in NANO, a team of researchers from Chengdu Development Center of Science and Technology have significantly enhanced the performance of titanium niobium oxides for lithium-ion batteries. This has applications in electric vehicles and mobile electronics.

Due to its high security and capacity, titanium niobium oxide (TNO) has gained much attention as anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

Yet, its electronic conductivity is too low to have high capability at high rates. In order to improve the high-rate performance of TNO effectively, a team of researchers from Chengdu Development Center of Science and Technology, China Academy of Engineering Physics, has combined utilized crystal structure modification, particle size reduction, porous structure, and conductive-phase compositing to solve this problem.

The electrochemical performance, especially high-rate performance, of the material was significantly enhanced.

Ti 2 Nb 10 O 29 -x/HRGO hybrid was successfully fabricated by introducing vacancies into Ti 2 Nb 10 O 29 (TNO) and hybridizing TNO with holey reduced graphene oxide. The structure of TNO x /HRGO is TNO x microspheres with oxygen vacancies wrapped by gossamer-like HRGO.

Electrochemical measurements confirmed that TNO x /HRGO hybrid exhibited excellent reversible capacity of 316 mAh/g, 278 mAh/g, 242 mAh/g, 225 mAh/g, and 173 mAh/g at 1 C, 5 C, 10 C, 20 C, and 40 C, respectively. After 300 cycles at 10 C, it still has a high capacity of 238 mAh/g with a high capacity retention of 98%, revealing excellent cycling stability.

The oxygen vacancies of TNO x and the high conductivity of HRGO can effectively enhance the electronic conductivity of the TNO x /HRGO hybrid, and the HRGO holes are beneficial for the transmission of lithium-ion (Li+).

The synergy effect of above features improves the rate performance of the TNO x /HRGO hybrid. In addition, the existence of HRGO can buffer volume expansion during the insertion processes of Li+, which can improve cyclic stability of the TNO x /HRGO hybrid.

In this paper, combined utilization of several methods is proved to be an effective way to improve the electrochemical performance of TNO. Ti 2 Nb 10 O 29-x /HRGO hybrid can be a potential anode material for lithium-ion storage with high security and high capacity, as well as excellent high-rate and cycle performance.

This research was supported in part by grants from the National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 51873240 and 51103141) and Sichuan Science and Technology Program (2019YJ0658).

Corresponding authors for this study are Wenwen Zeng ([email protected]) and Haoran Zhan ([email protected]). Additional co-authors of the NANO paper are Nan Luo, Guoliang Chen, Yunfan Shang, Suyang Lu, Jun Mei, Changyu Tang, Zhoukun He.

For more insight into the research described, readers are invited to access the paper on NANO.

Source: http://www.worldscientific.com.