Enhanced Water Vapor Permeability Analyzer Enables Precise, Reliable Testing for Packaging and Non-wovens Materials Manufacturers

Systech Illinois, a global brand of moisture and oxygen analyzers and part of the Industrial Physics Product Integrity segment, today announced the latest generation of its proven Lyssy L80 water vapor permeation analyzers. The Lyssy L80-6000 provides cost-effective, high accuracy testing for manufacturers of packaging films as well as high permeability fabrics and non-wovens.

The L80-6000 features a new 5.7-inch touchscreen display and intuitive interface for ease of use, automated sample clamping for test consistency and computer controlled and programmable test parameters to eliminate differences caused by operator input. Due to its high accuracy and wide measuring range, the L80-6000 can advance higher quality production in applications like surgical and hygienic membranes, wound dressing, diaper materials and construction membranes. The state-of-the-art humidity sensor is located directly in the measuring chamber and, since no carrier gas or extractive measuring technique is used, it offers the best reproduction of real-life conditions. The L80-6000 alternates quickly and easily between low and high permeability measurements. The built-in temperature control eliminates the need for an external control unit.

The preparation of a sample for the L80-6000 is accomplished in minutes with the use of Systech Illinois’ self-adhesive sample cards; no grease or glue is required.

“The L80 series of analyzers have been used successfully for decades around the world. The Lyssy L80-6000 provides the same reliable and cost-effective water vapor permeability testing in an enhanced, modern system,” said Alan Shema, Director of Global Sales for Industrial Physics Product Integrity segment. “It offers a high degree of automation to ensure lab productivity without sacrificing quality and accuracy.”

The Lyssy L80-6000 complies with the ASTM E378 and EDANA NWSP 070.6.R0 (20) standards.

Systech Illinois is a global brand of moisture, gas and oxygen analyzers and has been providing products and technical solutions for more than 30 years. To learn more about the Lyssy L80-6000 water vapor permeability analyzer, please visit https://www.systechillinois.com/l80-6000.

Source: https://systechillinois.com/en/

