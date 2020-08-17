Webinar: Exploring the Metallographic Preparation of Medical Grade Alloys, Coatings and Ceramics

Buehler is offering a webinar on Metallographic Preparation for Medical Materials and Devices, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11am EDT. This is in conjunction with the Instron Virtual BioMedical Open House August 24-27, 2020. The event includes Instron, North Star Imaging and Buehler, three sister companies from the ITW Test and Measurement Group. It will offer plenty of opportunities to learn about the latest advancements in materials testing technology that can improve accuracy, repeatability and efficiency.

Medical implants and components utilize different alloys and coatings for good mechanical strength, wear and corrosion resistant properties, super elasticity and most importantly biocompatibility. Buehler’s webinar will include examples of metallographic preparation procedures for medical grade stainless steels, titanium and its alloys, cobalt alloys and other specialty alloys. In addition, the webinar will also highlight preparation approaches for ceramic based materials such as dental materials and coatings.

According to Dr. Evans Mogire, Buehler EMEA Laboratory Technical Manager, “Medical components and materials present unique metallographic preparation challenges relating to mechanical damage during sectioning and grinding, including the potential to mask microstructural details during polishing stages. Other potential concerns during metallographic preparation can be hard or brittle material fracture, ductile deformation in soft materials, formation of false porosity, edge rounding effect affecting coated thickness evaluation and foreign contamination from abrasives or suspensions used during polishing.”

The Buehler metallographic webinar will highlight the preparation challenges and approaches that should be adopted to achieve good quality, efficient and repeatable preparation, and the correct evaluation of medical components, materials and devices. The webinar is ideal for metallurgical technicians, engineers, quality control and laboratory managers in any metallography facility preparing medical materials or components. Registrants will receive a certificate for attending this webinar.

“For years we’ve worked closely with the biomedical industry to improve and simplify the testing of biomedical products and devices,” explains Patty Hartzell, Group President for Instron, Buehler, and North Star Imaging. “These days we know many of you are facing new challenges as you respond to the pandemic. Whether you need help navigating FDA regulations and data integrity requirements or are simply looking for some testing advice from our experts, our sessions are designed to offer something for everyone.”

As a bonus for attending any of the BioMedical live virtual Open House sessions, registrants will receive a single-use code for free access to the Instron Essentials of Biomedical Testing eLearning course. Register for a session below with a valid company or educational email address and complete the post-event survey immediately after the live session – and then we’ll email you a single-use code you can use to view the course at a later time*

*Limit one code per person. Must register with a valid company, .edu or .ac email address. Generic personal email addresses (i.e. Google, Yahoo, Hotmail, etc.) and competitor email addresses are excluded from this free bonus.

Source: https://www.buehler.com/