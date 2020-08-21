Posted in | Materials Analysis

Luxinar – Ahead of the Curve – COVID-19 Video

Leading laser manufacturer Luxinar gained early knowledge of COVID-19 from its colleagues and facilities in Asia which helped the company prepare for the inevitable arrival of the virus in Europe. From January, Luxinar started reviewing and amending its policies and practices to ensure they stayed ahead of the curve.

Luxinar understood that communication was mission critical to keep the business running, and the importance of creating a safe environment for every employee in the company. They decided to focus on safeguarding their UK manufacturing facility by implementing over 60 policy changes. The measures they’ve taken are far beyond what the UK government recommended.

Luxinar’s shipments to customers have remained unaffected. By focussing on reduced manufacturing times, customers have continued to receive the quick turnaround support that they need. And by working closely with suppliers to create the same safe environment, its supply chains have remained open.

Right now, despite these difficult times, Luxinar has a business that is safe for its colleagues and that reassures its customers and suppliers.

Luxinar has good prospects for the future and is looking ahead by continuing to invest in new products to solve its customers’ needs.

The full-length COVID-19 video, Luxinar – ahead of the curve, can be viewed at https://www.luxinar.com/news/luxinar-ahead-of-the-curve-covid-19-video/

Source: https://www.luxinar.com/

