Discover Latest Technologies at Graphene Flagship Press Event

Introducing the first ever graphene-powered solar farm
Join us for the latest Graphene Flagship Press event on Friday 18th September at 12.00pm (noon) CEST. Registration is free at: http://bit.ly/GFPressEvent
- The event will feature the announcement of the first graphene-powered solar farm in Greece, as well as presentations on other Graphene Flagship innovations such as sustainable water filters, wearable skin sensors for health and sports monitoring, and the latest advances in graphene composites (see full programme below).
- The Graphene Flagship will also use this opportunity to introduce the Graphene Hub – our new platform of digital events.
Programme
12.00 – Welcome and Introduction
12.10 – The Graphene Flagship Solar Farm
Emmanuel Kymakis (Hellenic Mediterranean University, Greece)
Graphene Flagship Energy Generation Leader
12.20 – Graphene for Sustainable Water Filtration
Letizia Bocchi (Medica SpA, Italy)
Graphene Flagship ‘GRAPHIL’ Project Leader
12.30 – Graphene for Wearable Skin Sensors for Health and Sports Applications.
Paolo Samorì (Université de Strasbourg, France)
Graphene Flagship ‘ChemSens’ Project Leader
12.40 – Graphene Composites for Pollution Removal, Airplanes and Space Applications
Nathan Feddy (University of Manchester, UK)
Graphene Flagship Business Developer for Composites
12.50 – The New Graphene Flagship Hub for Digital Events
Rebecca Waters (Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden)
Graphene Flagship Dissemination Leader
13.00 – Q&A
