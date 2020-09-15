Posted in | Materials Processing | Building and Construction

Metso Outotec Wins Two Orders for High-Capacity Copper Anode Casting Shops

Metso Outotec has won two orders for its Outotec® Anode Casting Shops, which are to be delivered to copper production plants in China and Bulgaria. 

Yangxin Hongsheng Copper Co., Ltd., which is constructing its greenfield copper smelter in Huangshi, Hubei, China, expects to start its operations in 2021. Aurubis Bulgaria AD’s copper production plant in Pirdop, Bulgaria, has been operating since the end of the 1950s and is a longtime customer of Metso Outotec.

Both anode casting shops are equipped with fully electric systems to improve maintainability, energy efficiency and safety. The shops are expected to be commissioned in 2021. Typically, the combined value for two shops of this type would be close to EUR 10 million. The orders have been booked in Metso Outotec’s Q3 2020 orders received. 

“We are extremely pleased to have won these two important orders. Both shops will feature two casting wheels for high capacity and yield. They will also be equipped with advanced automation to ensure high availability and high casting accuracy to produce high quality anodes,” says Jari Ålgars, President, Metals business area at Metso Outotec. 

World-leading copper processing technology 

Metso Outotec is a global leader in anode casting technology, which is used to produce a significant proportion of the world’s copper anodes.

Metso Outotec has delivered more than 90 anode casting shops around the world, and its offering features all the technology and expertise required for the end-to-end copper production process and its lifetime servicing. 

More information on Metso Outotec’s Anode Casting Shop 

Source: https://www.metso.com/

