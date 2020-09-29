ORPHEUS-MIR – The Source for Broadband Mid-IR Pulses

The largest manufacturer of femtosecond optical parametric amplifiers (OPAs), LIGHT CONVERSION launched an ultrafast source based on OPA technology for broadband mid-IR pulses – ORPHEUS-MIR.

ORPHEUS-MIR is a versatile system optimized for the efficient generation of broadband mid-IR pulses. The system provides broadband pulses with bandwidth up to 500 cm-1 in the tuning range of 2500 – 11000 nm, and it reaches up to 15000 nm with optional narrowband extension. ORPHEUS-MIR architecture is well-suited for high energy and high power PHAROS and CARBIDE lasers.

Intense ultrashort broadband pulses in mid-IR perfectly suit a number of scientific applications, including but not limited to broadband vibrational sum-frequency generation (SFG) spectroscopy, time- and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (TR-ARPES), high-harmonic generation (HHG), and other applications.

Key Features of ORPHEUS-MIR

  • Broad bandwidth up to 500 cm-1
  • Broad tuning range 2500 – 11000 nm
  • Pulse duration of  <100 fs
  • Up to 40 W pump power, up to 2 mJ pump energy
  • Auxiliary broadband output at ~2 000 nm
  • Optional narrowband extension up to 15 000 nm
  • Optional CEP stability

Detailed ORPHEUS-MIR description can be found here: http://lightcon.com/Product/ORPHEUS-MIR.html.

