MaRCTech2, Inc. Announces that GlobalTech Plastics Adds 1200-Ton Molding Machine

MaRCTech2, a leading supplier of materials and components to a wide range of manufacturers on the West Coast, announces that GlobalTech, its plastic injection molding partner, has added a 1200-ton molding machine to their long list of equipment.

GlobalTech Plastic, an industry leader in plastics injection molding, has added a state-of-the-art Nissei Hybrid Electric 1200-ton injection molding machine with a full 5-axis robot. This new machine adds to the impressive suite of injection-molding presses ranging in sizes from 88-1200 tons. GlobalTech Plastics now has one of the largest tonnage machines in the Pacific Northwest, setting them apart as a Molder of Choice.

The ability to mold plastic products up to 15 ½ pounds positions GlobalTech Plastics to continue serving highly regulated and technical markets such as medical, transportation, aerospace and electronic enclosures.

GlobalTech Plastics’ knowledgeable team is dedicated to working in partnership with customers from concept and design to completion to provide innovative solutions and timely deliveries in an atmosphere of continuous improvement.

For more information about MaRCTech2 and GlobalTech Plastics, contact Jennifer Eby at 206-940-4528, [email protected] or https://www.globaltechplastics.com.

Source: https://www.marctech2.com/