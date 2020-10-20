STI Electronics Supports Local Students with the Jim D. Raby Scholarship

STI Electronics, Inc., a full-service organization providing training services, training materials, analytical/failure analysis, prototyping, and contract PCB assembly is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2020/2021 Jim D. Raby Scholarship. This year’s recipient was Emery “Graham” Goff, a student at Calhoun Community College with locations in Decatur and Huntsville, AL. Graham is majoring in Advanced Manufacturing Technology.

The annual scholarship is awarded to a student enrolled in a technical program at Calhoun Community College and is based on multiple factors. STI helped to set the criteria but is not involved in the selection process.

The Jim D. Raby scholarship program was established in 2004. The Raby family wanted to provide a scholarship to a student that exemplified determination and a strong work ethic while being enrolled in an advanced technical program. “This is the perfect legacy for my father”, said David Raby, President/CEO. “It encourages and reflects the beliefs and values he demonstrated throughout his life.”

STI believes in education and is proud to support students at its local college. If you would like to join STI in supporting the Jim D. Raby/STI Scholarship Fund, checks should be made payable to Calhoun Foundation and mailed to: Calhoun Foundation, Calhoun Community College; P. O. Box 2216, Decatur, AL 35609-2216. Please include a cover letter with the check or donation stating the check is for the Jim D. Raby/STI Scholarship Fund.

