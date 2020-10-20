Posted in | Materials Analysis | Electronics | Events

STI Electronics Supports Local Students with the Jim D. Raby Scholarship

STI Electronics, Inc., a full-service organization providing training services, training materials, analytical/failure analysis, prototyping, and contract PCB assembly is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2020/2021 Jim D. Raby Scholarship.  This year’s recipient was Emery “Graham” Goff, a student at Calhoun Community College with locations in Decatur and Huntsville, AL.  Graham is majoring in Advanced Manufacturing Technology.

Related Stories

The annual scholarship is awarded to a student enrolled in a technical program at Calhoun Community College and is based on multiple factors. STI helped to set the criteria but is not involved in the selection process.

The Jim D. Raby scholarship program was established in 2004.  The Raby family wanted to provide a scholarship to a student that exemplified determination and a strong work ethic while being enrolled in an advanced technical program. “This is the perfect legacy for my father”, said David Raby, President/CEO.  “It encourages and reflects the beliefs and values he demonstrated throughout his life.”

STI believes in education and is proud to support students at its local college. If you would like to join STI in supporting the Jim D. Raby/STI Scholarship Fund, checks should be made payable to Calhoun Foundation and mailed to: Calhoun Foundation, Calhoun Community College; P. O. Box 2216, Decatur, AL 35609-2216. Please include a cover letter with the check or donation stating the check is for the Jim D. Raby/STI Scholarship Fund.

Source: https://stiusa.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    STI Electronics, Inc.. (2020, October 20). STI Electronics Supports Local Students with the Jim D. Raby Scholarship. AZoM. Retrieved on October 20, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54809.

  • MLA

    STI Electronics, Inc.. "STI Electronics Supports Local Students with the Jim D. Raby Scholarship". AZoM. 20 October 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54809>.

  • Chicago

    STI Electronics, Inc.. "STI Electronics Supports Local Students with the Jim D. Raby Scholarship". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54809. (accessed October 20, 2020).

  • Harvard

    STI Electronics, Inc.. 2020. STI Electronics Supports Local Students with the Jim D. Raby Scholarship. AZoM, viewed 20 October 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54809.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
High-Frequency In-Vacuum Cables—to 40 GHz

High-Frequency In-Vacuum Cables—to 40 GHz

For high-frequency signal generation and detection in-vacuum (HV/UHV), Allectra has developed two feedthroughs, the 242-SMAD27G and the 242-SMAD40G, which allow up to 27 and 40 GHz frequencies, respectively. To complement these, we are introducing new K-type SMA cables for in-vacuum use, the 380-SMAK series.

From Allectra Limited

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »