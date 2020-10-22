Indium Corporation Expert to Present at CSPT

Indium Corporation’s Leo Hu, Area Technical Manager, will present at the China Semiconductor Packaging Test (CSPT) Technology & Marketing Conference, November 8-10, TianShui City, China.

The leap into the 5G era has increased the demand for the performance improvement of mobile phones and the quantity of radio frequency (RF) front-end integrated circuits (IC). In Ultra-Low Residue Flux Application in RF Front-End Package, Hu will discuss how ultra-low residue (ULR) flux, an innovative, truly no-clean, flip-chip bonding material, meets the need for enhanced performance.

By using ULR flux, the typical water-wash cleaning process can be removed and, in some instances, package reliability is improved as well. This simplified assembly process will help to reduce total packaging costs. Hu’s presentation will discuss the application of ULR flux on land grid array and quad flat no-leads/dual-flat no-leads package for RF front-end ICs, as well as the reflow process control. The solder joint strength and reliability study will also be shared.

Hu joined Indium Corporation in 2016 and is based in Suzhou, China. He has nearly 15 years of experience in semiconductor packaging and is a veteran in advanced assembly technology development, process improvement, and assembly materials applications. Hu has served in many roles at top 10 outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) companies, including Process Engineer, Project Engineer, Senior R&D Engineer, and Chief Engineer. He has a master’s degree in IC Engineering from the Chinese Academy of Science and a bachelor’s degree in electronic information science and technology from Nankai University, Tianjin, China.

For more information on Indium Corporation’s ultra-low residue fluxes, visit www.indium.com/fluxes or visit Indium Corporation’s booth.

Source: https://www.indium.com/