Chemspec Digital 2020: Pave the Way for the Recovery of the Fine and Speciality Chemicals Industry

Hosted online from 11 – 12 November, Chemspec Digital 2020 provides an interactive networking event for the fine and speciality chemicals community. From all over the world, industry experts will have the opportunity to meet, conduct business, discover innovative substances and learn about the latest trends & developments.

The organiser of Chemspec Europe, Mack-Brooks Exhibitions, has announced a new digital event for the international fine and speciality chemicals industry in order to help pave the way for the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Chemspec Digital 2020 provides a dedicated virtual marketplace for bespoke solutions and innovative substances, knowledge transfer and worldwide business contacts in a brand-new online format. At the same time, it conveniently bridges the big wait for the physical Chemspec Europe event, which has been postponed to May 2021.

Bring the industry together at such crucial times

“As an established and powerful gateway to global business and knowledge it is our responsibility to help paving the way for a swift recovery of the industry. However, due to the truly international character of our exhibition and global travel restrictions still in place, we had to find a new way to make Chemspec Europe available to the world at such crucial times”, explains Liljana Goszdziewski, Exhibition Director of Chemspec Europe. “Due to the great interest already shown in the event and positive feedback we have received so far, we believe that we have found the ideal platform.”, said Liljana Goszdziewski further.

EXPLORE. CONNECT. LEARN.

Chemspec Digital 2020 is a two-day online trading, networking and webinar event for industry experts, such as buyers, traders and agents in search of bespoke solutions and innovative substances. Visitors can virtually meet relevant suppliers, follow webinars on current industry issues, and ultimately source the best solutions for their needs.

EXPLORE – Exhibitor Directory and Product Showcases

The Exhibitor Directory offers an easy starting point to browse the full Chemspec Digital 2020 exhibitor list. A simple click leads to further exhibitor information, including products and services, contact information, and more. Virtual Product Showcases create a virtual stand experience and allow visitors to explore the latest innovations and services in more detail.

CONNECT – Networking and Virtual Meetings with Suppliers

A new matchmaking system powered by the latest AI technology helps suppliers and buyers make smart networking decisions by suggesting relevant people to meet. Participants of Chemspec Digital 2020 can tailor their networking activities by requesting and pre-scheduling their meetings before the event. Arranging for a meeting is very easy and intuitive, with no third-party software required.

LEARN – Daily Webinars And Knowledge Transfer

The Chemspec Digital 2020 Webinars will run daily from 11 – 12 November 2020 and provide an opportunity for the global fine and speciality chemicals community to gain insights into latest industry knowledge, ongoing R&D projects and innovations. The full conference programme is available at www.chemspeceurope.com/digital2020

Key Details for Participants

Chemspec Digital 2020 takes place online from 11 – 12 November 2020. The opening times are 8 am to 4 pm GMT. Visitor registration opens on 28th October 2020 and is free-of-charge until two days before the event. Tickets can be purchased thereafter (€49 each). For more information, please visit www.chemspeceurope.com/digital2020.

Source: https://www.chemspeceurope.com/2021/english/