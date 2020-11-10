Easy to Fit Door Arm is Set to Help Reduce Spread of Virus in Healthcare Settings

Employers are typically keen to meet (and exceed) health and safety requirements and particularly so during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new door opener is set to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus as well as other common viral infections such as colds and flu, frequently spread by touching surfaces.

In the UK the average number of sick days per business for minor illnesses such as colds, flus, coughs and diarrhoea is 38.5 according to data from the Office of National Statistics.

The impact of Covid-19 on people’s health plus the essential self-isolation period even for people who may not have the virus, means that sickness figures this year are likely to rise.

UK Health and Safety law requires that employers do ‘what is reasonably practicable’ to protect their staff and members of the public and carry out risk assessments to ensure they comply with the latest guidelines. These guidelines apply not just to traditional workplaces but also to staff working from home.

Bristol businessman and entrepreneur Jeff Cox has come up with an intuitive solution to help ensure environments such as workplaces, schools and restaurants are safer for employees and visitors alike.

His new door opener is a sturdy attachment designed specifically for use in high-traffic situations and work environments, such as universities and office workplaces.

Called the ‘AV Arm Pull Handle’, the new product is so intuitive to use that people readily accept it as part of the door furniture and automatically use their forearm on the pull handle, rather than their hand to open the door.

Jeff runs a small, high-specification, serviced office environment in Warmley, Bristol and also manages a 3D printing company and a small design studio, working for exacting environments such as automotive and aerospace.

He came up with the idea for the AV Arm Pull Handle after implementing very careful social distancing and anti-viral measures for his own office business.

He explains, “We went through a thorough testing process and at least six different prototypes, then subjected the arm to over three times the amount of stress that was required to meet minimum standards. In addition, the arm contains a special anti-viral additive which is designed to add a layer of protection.

“I’m very passionate that we need to support and try to kickstart our own manufacturing industry in the UK at such a difficult time.”

The new tooling for the arm pull handle, and the product itself are being manufactured in the UK.

As well as the new arm, which Jeff is selling at a price affordable enough for companies large and small, he produced and gifted the NHS with 250 number of safety visors is free of charge during lockdown.

He also offered his office tenants a reduction in rent during the lockdown.

He comments, “I am a businessman, but I also believe in integrity and trust, and giving back to the community where I can.

“I have invested a considerable amount of time over the past few months in designing and developing and honing the new AV Arm Pull Handle, plus a further significant investment in tooling but I am confident that this product will be very popular amongst universities, offices, and other workplaces which want to help their staff and visitors to stay Covid-19 free.”

As well as helping to help keep people safe during the pandemic, the new product can help reduce the spread of any viral diseases, such as colds and flu which are debilitating to workplaces and have serious repercussions for people’s health every year.

The AV Arm Pull Handle is available through the Euro Moulding 3D Solutions website

In left or right fitting, the arm is quick and easy to install yet sturdy enough for high traffic situations.

It is priced at £13.95 ex VAT and shipping per item for small quantities, and at £12.65 ex VAT and shipping for orders of 100+.

It is produced in the UK and available in the UK plus 5 countries in Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland.

The arm is designed to fit 19mm and 20mm pull handles, in common usage throughout environments such as offices, restaurants, hotels, transport hubs and hospitals, in corridors, toilets and other high-traffic areas.

