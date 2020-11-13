Posted in | Non-Ferrous Alloys and Metals | Materials Science | 3D Printing

NanoAL Launches First-of-its-Kind Addalloy® 5T Aluminum Powder for Additive Manufacturing

NanoAL, LLC has announced that it has commercialized its award-winning, metal AM technology − Addalloy® 5T Aluminum Alloy Powder. Addalloy 5T is designed and developed for Metal Additive Manufacturing via laser powder bed fusion. It is a proprietary, high-performance Aluminum-Magnesium-based alloy that is easy to use and cost effective to process.

“I’m excited to see Addalloy powder product commercialized, enabling engineers and designers to fully leverage the technology advancement of 3D-printing and attractive characteristics of high-performance aluminum alloys,” said Dr. Nhon Vo, CEO of NanoAL LLC.

NanoAL provides fast solutions with raw material powders and printed samples or components to get projects launched quickly and cost effectively.

  • Addalloy® 5T powder is 100% pre-alloyed which eliminates secondary powder treatments or blends and simplifies useability.
  • High-performance is achieved without using expensive alloying elements or adding ceramic particles.
  • 3D Printing speeds with Addalloy 5T can meet or exceed the productivity of the incumbent aluminum alloys in the market today.

Addalloy 5T powders works on major laser-based OEM platforms for Metal 3D Printing including EOS, Renishaw, Concept Laser and many others. With Addalloy 5T, designers and engineers are able to transform their product concepts and truly bring new designs to life with a focus on lightweight, durable performance and package size reduction.

