NanoAL Signs a Long-Term Commercial License Agreement for Advanced Aluminum Alloy Products with Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan

NanoAL, LLC announced today that it has signed a Commercial License Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd. (RtMJ) to bring its award-winning Addalloy® family of advanced aluminum alloy powders to the rapidly growing Metal Additive Manufacturing (AM) Market in Asia.

The companies also signed a letter of intent for potential partnerships on additional NanoAL advanced aluminum alloy products including aluminum casting and rolled sheets for automotive and other industrial applications.

“This announcement is an enormous signal of the market need for Addalloy powders. In partnership with RtMJ, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, a global integrated business enterprise, we will now be able to reach across the globe to deliver the promise of our aluminum alloy technologies’ excellent performance and economics.” said Dr. Nhon Vo, CEO of NanoAL LLC.

“We believe the aluminum alloys developed by NanoAL are the essential materials for the next generation to achieve decarbonization, electrification and a circular economy. NanoAL and RtMJ will play an important role in creating a cleaner and greener society by combining the advanced technology of NanoAL with the global business network of RtMJ.” said Takehito Nagashima, General Manager of New Business Development and DX Office, Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd.

Addalloy is an award-winning aluminum alloy technology designed and developed for Metal Additive Manufacturing via laser powder bed fusion. Today, Addalloy consists of 5T, 7S, and HX compositions, each with application specific performance levels tailored to the demands of Automotive, Motorsports, Aerospace, and Industrial markets.

Addalloy 5T – Delivers optimal material performance for structural applications enabling fully functional and high performing parts that outperform typically wrought alloy components made using subtractive manufacturing.

Addalloy HX – Exceptional performance for thermal management applications such as heat exchanger/heat sink in the demanding markets of Motorsports, Electronics, Semiconductor and Satellite.

Addalloy 7S – Presents an incredible strength to weight ratio highly sought after in Motorsports, Aerospace and Satellite applications where weight to performance metrics are the most critical design factors in material selection.

Addalloy powders work on major laser-based OEM platforms for Metal 3D Printing including EOS, SLM Solutions, Renishaw, Concept Laser, and many others. Using Addalloy, designers and engineers are able to transform their product concepts and bring new designs to life with a focus on lightweighting, durable performance, and package size reduction.

Source: https://www.nanoal.com/