New Silver-Based Disinfectant Suggests 14+ Day Protection from Coronaviruses

Could a new ready-to-use disinfectant offer greater protection against coronaviruses, bacteria, and fungi? Developed in collaboration with a former NASA engineer, Silver Safe Disinfectant is emerging as a promising game-changer during the global pandemic, with research showing that the unique combination of non-toxic ingredients could offer significantly longer protection against many known pathogens than most leading brands.



Silver Safe Disinfectant has been scientifically proven to remain active for more than 14 days following application, offering long-lasting protection against viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and A/H1N1pdm09 - the viruses which cause COVID-19 and Swine Flu respectively - along with bacteria, fungi, and molds. The disinfectant achieves this through a unique combination of hydrogen peroxide and silver, preventing further contamination on surfaces.



Hydrogen peroxide especially has been of notable interest throughout the pandemic, with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommending in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 115 the use of hydrogen peroxide at a minimum 0.5% as effective protection against SARS-CoV-2. Silver Safe Disinfectant contains 1% hydrogen peroxide as a minimum.



“I am delighted to be working with former NASA engineer Stanley Rokicki to bring a new disinfectant solution to market that not only offers protection from many known pathogens, but which is also proven to be effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 infection,” says Malcolm G McCulloch, Director of Specialist Global Marketing Ltd. “Staying safe at this challenging time is a global priority, and I’m thrilled that, together, we’re using the pandemic as an opportunity for innovation, working to find new solutions that are safer and more effective than ever before.”



Independent studies have shown that Silver Safe Disinfectant performs significantly better than existing cleaning solutions, with recent research undertaken at a Swedish pig farm showing low levels of bacteria and mold, and normal levels of fungus, 14 days after application of Silver Safe Disinfectant. 14 days following the application of a leading competitor, high levels of all three were discovered, highlighting the protective properties of Silver Safe Disinfectant and the power of hydrogen peroxide and silver.



Made with non-hazardous, non-explosive, and non-flammable ingredients, Silver Safe Disinfectant can be used safely within domestic, commercial, and industrial environments, including food manufacturing, healthcare settings, offices, and agriculture. The solution can safely be applied to walls, floors, surfaces, tools & machinery, windows and doors, driveway, fabrics, and more.