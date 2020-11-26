Posted in | Materials Analysis

How CO2 lasers deliver consistent quality

A conventional CO2 laser operating around 9.3µm can branch hop from 9.35µm to 9.15µm.  This phenomenon is directly linked to the cavity design.

Material absorption varies with wavelength therefore branch hopping leads to variable absorption. Branch hopping is undesirable because it can cause inconsistency when processing materials, particularly in applications such as electronics where process repeatability is critical.  Suppressing branch hopping delivers consistent quality and increases throughput by reducing defects and associated costs.

At Luxinar we develop ingenious solutions for our customers and we seek to continuously improve our products and processes, according to our Ingenuity Amplified principle.  We identified that wavelength stability is critical in many applications, and we re-engineered our range of CO2 lasers in order to reduce branch hopping, improving the performance of our lasers and delivering tangible benefits to our customers.  We achieved this without significant impact on the complexity of our own manufacturing process.

Luxinar’s innovative cavity design delivers wavelength purity without compromising on beam quality; our technology produces a high-quality, circular mode. The near-Gaussian beam profile produces high energy density at the focal point, resulting in higher processing speeds when compared to other CO2 laser designs. 

A round beam shape is important in cutting applications, where kerf width must be tightly controlled and consistent in all directions; this reduces the need for additional beam correction and minimises design costs for the customer.

Luxinar’s versatile laser source portfolio of OEM, SCX and SR series caters for a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive manufacturing, fashion, food & beverage, packaging, glass, medical and pharmaceutical.  Our industrially proven sealed CO2 laser sources are based on a diffusion-cooled slab principle to produce a high-quality, round and symmetrical beam, and our MULTISCAN laser marking systems offer an inkless method to apply text, graphics and barcodes to a wide range of materials.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Luxinar Ltd. (2020, November 26). How CO2 lasers deliver consistent quality. AZoM. Retrieved on November 26, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55063.

  • MLA

    Luxinar Ltd. "How CO2 lasers deliver consistent quality". AZoM. 26 November 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55063>.

  • Chicago

    Luxinar Ltd. "How CO2 lasers deliver consistent quality". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55063. (accessed November 26, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Luxinar Ltd. 2020. How CO2 lasers deliver consistent quality. AZoM, viewed 26 November 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55063.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Building Formula One’s First Natural Fiber Composite Racing Seat

CEO of Bcomp, Christian Fischer, talks to AZoM about an important involvement with Formula One's McLaren. The company has helped develop a natural fiber composite racing seat, echoing the racing and automotive industry's move towards more sustainable technologies.

Building Formula One’s First Natural Fiber Composite Racing Seat

Multistep Synthesis Followed via Benchtop NMR

Nanalysis Applications Chemist Alex presents a three-step synthesis procedure that utilizes the Diels-Alder reaction, suitable for organic chemistry lab courses, he discusses the procedure and the characterization of each step.

Multistep Synthesis Followed via Benchtop NMR

More Content from Luxinar Ltd

See all content from Luxinar Ltd