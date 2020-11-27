Chemspec Digital 2020 was a Success: High Acceptance of New Virtual Marketplace in the International Fine and Speciality Chemicals Industry

The dedicated online platform provided plenty of business opportunities and insights into latest industry trends and developments.

The first Chemspec Digital took place online from 11 – 12 November 2020 and provided a dedicated meeting platform for the global fine and speciality chemicals community. A total of 1,591 attendees from 57 countries have used the opportunity to log on to the platform during the two event days to network, conduct business and watch webinar content live and on demand. The new digital event format proved successful, as many participants from all over the world joined to explore bespoke solutions, connect with the industry and learn about the latest trends & developments in the fine and speciality chemicals industry.

“The year 2020 has been everything but normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, providing a business platform and keeping the industry connected – especially in times like these – is our responsibility as an established and powerful gateway to global business and knowledge. We simply had to adapt to the new circumstances and find an innovative way to achieve our objective”, explains Liljana Goszdziewski, Portfolio Director of Chemspec Europe. “With the successful launch of Chemspec Digital 2020, which was well received by over 1,500 industry experts, we provided a great opportunity to explore bespoke solutions, connect with the community and learn about the latest trends & developments throughout two event days.”, said Liljana Goszdziewski further.

Virtual Stands, Product Showcases & Matchmaking: The new way to conduct business

A total of 278 exhibiting companies took advantage of Chemspec Digital 2020’s digital offerings. Within their Virtual Stands, exhibitors presented hundreds of Product Showcases to allow visitors to explore new products and services in more detail. In addition, the comprehensive product/ company search and the intelligent matchmaking system helped suppliers and buyers to meet and conduct business. “Chemspec Digital 2020 has shown that virtual exhibition stands and online meetings provide new sales opportunities and a new way to generate business leads.”, said Liljana Goszdziewski about the new online platform.

The Webinar Programme: High demand shows need in the industry

A daily programme of webinar sessions, held by key players from the fine and speciality chemicals industry, provided an opportunity for participants to gain insights into latest industry knowledge, ongoing R&D projects and innovations. The webinar content presented live on the platform was streamed for almost 240 hours during the event. The high demand in hot topics such as Chemicals Regulation, Crop Protection, Chemistry Start-ups and Pharma Outsourcing demonstrated that there is a need for the industry to identify and discuss current challenges and opportunities.

“Chemspec Digital 2020 already offered many functionalities and opportunities to participants. With the learnings and valuable feedback gathered from this event, we set the groundwork for an ongoing complementary format to the live show.”, concludes Liljana Goszdziewski.

Participants’ Testimonials about Chemspec Digital 2020:

Chemspec Digital 2020 was a superbly hosted event. We were able to realize numerous conferences and meetings. Networking and business were perfectly and always friendly supported by the Chemspec team. A very successful digital event for us. Many thanks! Udo Erbstoesser, Head of Communications, Saltigo GmbH

Chemspec Europe is an important trade show for Lonza Specialty Ingredients’ CDMO and Performance Intermediates business. This years’ event has translated this format digitally – providing a platform to connect with the global chemical industry from home. It was a successful event, and we look forward to participating in the future in both in online and physical events. Alexander Oelke, Associate Director, Lonza Solutions AG

Chemspec DIGITAL is an excellent platform to get in touch with potential customers from the chemical industry. With the further development of this platform, virtual exchange can also be established alongside the on-site exhibition. Olaf Kirschnick, Business Unit Manager Industrial Applications, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA

Source: http://www.chemspeceurope.com