Posted in | Materials Processing

How Luxinar is Protecting its Employees During COVID-19

A recent COVID-19 workplace survey has revealed that a majority of employees do not feel safe at their work premises. Leading laser manufacturer Luxinar understands the importance of creating a safe environment for all of its employees and has implemented over 60 policy changes at its UK-based site, exceeding the recommendations of both this survey and the UK government. 

Image Credit: Maridav/Shutterstock.com

The result is that Luxinar has achieved COVID-19 secure status, the government’s standard to ensure that companies are following best practices to manage the risk of coronavirus.

The COVID-19 workplace survey makes a number of best-practice recommendations all of which, and more were introduced by Luxinar at the beginning of the pandemic.

These measures include: temperature checking for all, provision of PPE, mandatory mask-wearing, increased cleaning and sanitizing processes, re-organized workstations to promote social distancing, the introduction of new shifts to minimize contact where practical, installation of Perspex screens, a one-way system around its state-of-the-art UK manufacturing site, and the facilitation of home working. 

Right now, despite these difficult times, Luxinar has a business that is safe for its colleagues and that safeguards product shipments and supply chains for its customers and suppliers.  The company has outstanding prospects for the future and is looking ahead by continuing to invest in new products to solve its customers’ needs.

Luxinar’s COVID-19 video can be viewed at https://www.luxinar.com/news/luxinar-ahead-of-the-curve-covid-19-video/

For more information about Luxinar and its range of CO2 lasers see https://www.luxinar.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Luxinar Ltd. (2021, January 15). How Luxinar is Protecting its Employees During COVID-19. AZoM. Retrieved on January 16, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55347.

  • MLA

    Luxinar Ltd. "How Luxinar is Protecting its Employees During COVID-19". AZoM. 16 January 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55347>.

  • Chicago

    Luxinar Ltd. "How Luxinar is Protecting its Employees During COVID-19". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55347. (accessed January 16, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Luxinar Ltd. 2021. How Luxinar is Protecting its Employees During COVID-19. AZoM, viewed 16 January 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55347.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Conducting Raman Analysis in Hazardous Environments

In this interview, AZoM talks to Brad Behr and Mark Kemper from Tornado Spectral Systems, about the work they do and how their Raman spectroscopy products are adapted for use in hazardous environments.

Conducting Raman Analysis in Hazardous Environments

More Content from Luxinar Ltd

See all content from Luxinar Ltd