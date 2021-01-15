How Luxinar is Protecting its Employees During COVID-19

A recent COVID-19 workplace survey has revealed that a majority of employees do not feel safe at their work premises. Leading laser manufacturer Luxinar understands the importance of creating a safe environment for all of its employees and has implemented over 60 policy changes at its UK-based site, exceeding the recommendations of both this survey and the UK government.

Image Credit: Maridav/Shutterstock.com

The result is that Luxinar has achieved COVID-19 secure status, the government’s standard to ensure that companies are following best practices to manage the risk of coronavirus.

The COVID-19 workplace survey makes a number of best-practice recommendations all of which, and more were introduced by Luxinar at the beginning of the pandemic.

These measures include: temperature checking for all, provision of PPE, mandatory mask-wearing, increased cleaning and sanitizing processes, re-organized workstations to promote social distancing, the introduction of new shifts to minimize contact where practical, installation of Perspex screens, a one-way system around its state-of-the-art UK manufacturing site, and the facilitation of home working.

Right now, despite these difficult times, Luxinar has a business that is safe for its colleagues and that safeguards product shipments and supply chains for its customers and suppliers. The company has outstanding prospects for the future and is looking ahead by continuing to invest in new products to solve its customers’ needs.

Luxinar’s COVID-19 video can be viewed at https://www.luxinar.com/news/luxinar-ahead-of-the-curve-covid-19-video/.