See Luxinar At PHOTONICS+ Virtual Exhibition and Conference On 17 & 18 February

Leading laser manufacturer Luxinar is exhibiting at the EPIC PHOTONICS+ virtual exhibition taking place on 17 and 18 February. The company is also presenting on CO 2 laser technology for a range of industries at the conference that is running alongside the exhibition.

Rebranded in 2019, Luxinar has been at the forefront of laser technology for the last 20 years and is a leading manufacturer of sealed CO 2 laser sources up to 1000W. At its virtual PHOTONICS+ booth visitors will be able to find out about Luxinar’s latest innovations in CO 2 lasers and their applications.

Luxinar’s sealed CO 2 laser sources can be used to process a wide array of materials, for example paper, card, plastic, polymer, acrylic, glass, ceramics, rubber, FR4, wood, metal or textiles, to mention a few. Applications range from cutting, drilling, kiss cutting and perforating to marking, engraving, scribing and welding. Its lasers are installed across many industries including food, beverage, labelling and packaging, automotive, personal care and cosmetics.

PHOTONICS+ is an innovative and live digital exhibition and conference organised by the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC). It is bringing together over 200 exhibitors from more than 20 countries in a new networking event for the photonics industry.

Yannick Galais, General Sales Manager at Luxinar says, “Face-to-face exhibitions and events have been cancelled or postponed but that hasn’t stopped Luxinar from communicating with customers and prospects. Over the past months we’ve participated in a variety of online events and we’re excited to be able to support EPIC at its ground-breaking event for the laser and photonics industries.”

