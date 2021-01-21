Seika Machinery Launches Sawa Multi-Purpose Cleaning System

Seika Machinery, Inc., a leading provider of advanced machinery, materials and engineering services, introduces the SC-BP3 Multi-Purpose Bubbling Cleaning System. The system cleans tough and stubborn flux five times faster than immersion cleaning.

The easy-to-use system uses an air valve in place of electricity. Combined with bubbling technology, the SC-BP3 delivers high cleaning power for various applications. The bubble washer features a tank large enough to clean 10 pallets simultaneously. It removes flux by simply soaking the parts.

The bubble washing system includes rinse and drying units, for cleansing → rinse → drying within 20 to 30 minutes. The Sawa Pica solvent is safe and odor-free with no flame point while being both sustainable and eco-friendly. The cleaner also can be used with other low-VOC and water-based cleaning solutions.

For more information, contact Michelle Ogihara at 310-540-7310; e-mail [email protected]; or visit www.seikausa.com.

Source: https://seikausa.com/