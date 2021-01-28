Posted in | Materials Science

Bentham Science Announces Launch of New Journal on Environmental Materials and Sustainable Energy

Bentham Science is pleased to announce the launch of new subscription-based journal, Journal of Environmental Materials and Sustainable Energy.

The first issue of the journal will be available online by the start of the year, 2021. The journal is edited by Dr. Jerry J. Wu from Feng Chia University, Taichung, Taiwan, as the Editor-in-Chief.

Journal of Environmental Materials and Sustainable Energy focuses on the various topics and technologies of environmental contaminants, materials, renewable energy systems, and photocatalytic systems.

This journal intentionally discusses the latest advances in environmental materials that may enhancement the transition to more sustainable energy systems.

It aims to promote interdisciplinary understanding in the environmental and energy fields using different materials. In addition, it also serves researchers to apply alternative energy solutions to current practices.

For more information about the journal, please visit: https://benthamscience.com/journals/journal-of-environmental-materials-and-sustainable-energy/

Source: https://benthamscience.com/

