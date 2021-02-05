Innovation in Elastic Non-Slip Silicone Gripper Tapes for Clothing Brands

February 4th, 2021 - Experienced silicone product manufacturer General Silicones (GS) reports how its Compo-SiL® technology opens new possibilities for integrating elastic anti-slip silicone to clothing brands. The garment industry is currently relying on textile and sewing supplies manufacturers to integrate silicone dots on elastic bands to provide anti-slip functionality without elastic grippers' allergy issues. General Silicones' manufactures innovative anti-slip tapes with custom degrees of elasticity and softness using its patented Compo-SiL® technology.

General Silicones provides tunability in material properties such as elongation, softness, and elasticity of the silicone to match the base material's properties for stretch fabric, laces, and narrow fabric bands. Compo-SiL® is the only silicone rubber on the market that allows for easy printing, custom textures, and ships with an ultra-thin PU layer. This PU layer allows for digital printing and enables textile factories to easily apply the tape to their fabric using HMA and PU adhesives, reducing the time required for mass production.

Gripper tapes with custom coefficient of friction (COF)

The high Coefficient of Friction (COF) of silicone rubber makes it ideal for anti-slip and gripping applications. As a silicone manufacturer with several decades of experience, General Silicones fine-tunes its silicone rubber quality to customer's desired anti-slip effect. These include additional modifications of the surface texture to enhance physical properties in addition to aesthetic aspects.

Anti-slip silicone gripper tape for underwear garment and athletic wear

With the increase of regular exercise practice in the general population, the demand for "wedgie-proof" underwear and apparel is growing. Consumers are concerned about their underwear and waistband slipping during yoga, running, gym routines, or wearing tight dresses. This anxiety results in a growing demand for silicone elastic grippers to be already integrated with textiles. Compo-SiL® silicone rubber is a mass-production friendly solution for brands and factories that can be easily stored and applied manually or using roll-to-roll processes. Cured Silicone rubber can now be bonded to textiles using HMA adhesives, thus solving issues of silicone adhesion with various surfaces. Compo-SiL® Anti-slip strips and sheets with tunable length, thickness and elastic properties can be made available by roll-to-roll manufacturing processes.

Non-slip elastic silicone for lingerie

With Lingerie coming in touch with the human body's most sensitive skin, silicone's anti-allergic properties are of utmost importance. As an experienced manufacturer of medical-grade silicone and silicone products for infants, General Silicone can provide customers with products at the highest quality standards.

Anti-slip silicone lining for clothing

Compo-SiL® can be is provided to customers in sheets as thin as 0.1 mm. They can be easily cut and adjusted by the textile manufacturer to fit the clothing's size and shape. With the added advantage of Compo-SiL® being easily processed in roll-to-roll production with HMA and PUR adhesives, brands can quickly add value to their clothing line.

Custom logo triathlon silicone leg grippers band for cycling

Triathlon Shorts' Manufacturers rely on silicone-based anti-slip tapes to prevent the short legs from moving up during running and cycling or rolling up under the wetsuit. With Compo-SiL®, manufacturers can easily print custom digital logos and designs at low cost, opening the market for manufacturers to produce low quantity runs for specific events without production cost increases.

Advantages of silicone-based anti-slip grippers and tapes

High tensile and tear strength

Keeps properties under low and high temperatures

Fire and UV endurance

Abrasion protection

Durability and aging immunity

Eco-friendly material

Waterproofing properties

Customizable anti-slip capabilities

Anti-allergic properties

Skin-friendly

Digitally printable (Compo-SiL ® )

) Easy adhesion (Compo-SiL®)

Anti-slip silicone tapes and material for technical textiles

Non-Slip functionalities are as well essential in many technical applications of textiles. Silicone has the advantage of high thermal resistance, protection and acts as a barrier to liquids and external UV damage. Compo-SiL® based tapes can be adapted to the requirements and specifications for protective fabrics in marine and Geotech outdoor use, for Indutech use, or with antibacterial properties for MedTech. With over 50 years of experience in the silicone manufacturing field, General Silicones creates solutions to customers' challenges with their product requirements.

Unique benefits of compo-siL® anti-slip grippers and tapes

The bio-compatible, eco-friendly, and sustainable properties of silicone rubber makes it ideal for industries with special material requirements like medical products, infant and baby products, yoga-mats, etc.

Sourcing managers and manufacturers can contact the sales team of General Silicones at [email protected] for more information or visit: www.compo-sil.com.

