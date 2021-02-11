Posted in | Materials Analysis

Accurate Flow Measurement of Low Viscosity Fluids

Titan Enterprises report that its turbine flowmeter range provide an ideal tool for accurately measuring the flow of low viscosity fluids.


Classic turbine flowmeters use propeller type turbines in a closed circular conduit. The turbine is mounted on low friction bearings and its rotation is detected through the chamber wall by one of a variety of detector types. These flowmeters have good linearity in larger diameters but as the pipe bore reduces the efficiency of the flowmeter also reduces.


For smaller diameter pipe applications – Titan Enterprise turbine flowmeters employ a design where the flow of fluid is directed at the turbine that is mounted on robust low friction sapphire bearings. The geometry of the turbine and the fluid chamber ensures that the rotational speed of the rotor is proportional to the flow rate through the device. The use of this radial arrangement advantageously allows more energy to be imparted into the turbine so the bearing drag is far less important. Furthermore, because more energy is available the bearings themselves can be a lot stronger so increasing the life of the flowmeter. At higher flow rates – the Titan turbine flowmeter design allows some of the fluid to bypass the turbine chamber, which then behaves as a “shunt” to the metered fluid, as a result accuracy is still maintained and the output remains linear.


Optimised Titan Enterprises radial flow turbine flowmeters are available for a diverse range of applications including measuring low viscosity flow in chemical plants, semiconductor fabrication, drink dispensing equipment and fire hydrant monitoring systems. All Titan Enterprises turbine flowmeters have rugged bearings and offer excellent repeatability. A wide choice of fittings is available to suit the function of the flowmeter.


In addition to its standard range of products, Titan Enterprises is highly experienced in OEM custom designed flowmeters tailored to suit your application. For further information please visit http://www.flowmeters.co.uk/turbine-flowmeters-overview/ or contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 / [email protected].

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. (2021, February 11). Accurate Flow Measurement of Low Viscosity Fluids. AZoM. Retrieved on February 11, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55554.

  • MLA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Accurate Flow Measurement of Low Viscosity Fluids". AZoM. 11 February 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55554>.

  • Chicago

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Accurate Flow Measurement of Low Viscosity Fluids". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55554. (accessed February 11, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. 2021. Accurate Flow Measurement of Low Viscosity Fluids. AZoM, viewed 11 February 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55554.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

How 3D Printing was Used to Create a New Airway Stent

AZoM speaks with Dr. Jean-Christophe Leroux, Professor of Drug Formulation and Delivery at ETH Zurich. Jean-Christophe and his team have developed a new 3D printed airway stent that will allow for the quick and safe treatment of upper airway obstructions.

How 3D Printing was Used to Create a New Airway Stent

More Content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.

See all content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.