Virtual Industries Offers Versatile STEALTH-VAC™ ELITE Vacuum Pen

Virtual Industries Inc., a leading supplier of manual vacuum handling solutions, offers the STEALTH-VAC™ ELITE ESD-SAFE Kit – Normally Closed VACUUM PEN™ (Order #VVSV-NC-KIT). The system operates on compressed air or nitrogen.

The STEALTH-VAC™ ELITE operates directly on 30 to 50 psi filtered compressed air or nitrogen. The normally closed STEALTH-VAC™ ELITE VACUUM PEN™ contains a whisper quiet venturi vacuum generator that is activated only when the control button is depressed. This helps conserve factory compressed air when the tool is not in use.

The vacuum level can be controlled by adjusting the input pressure. At 10 psi input the vacuum level is 2 InHg with 1 lpm of free air flow, at 30 psi input the vacuum level is 10 InHg with 3 lpm of free air flow, and at 70 psi input the vacuum level is 20 InHg with 4 lpm of free air flow.

The STEALTH-VAC ELITE comes with five bent probes mounted with Non-marking Buna-N Static Dissipative Non-Marking Vacuum Cup sizes 3/32” (2.38 mm), 1/8” (3.18 mm), 3/16” (4.76 mm), 1/4” (6.35 mm), and 3/8” (9.53 mm), as well as four straight probes mounted with Non-marking Buna-N Static Dissipative Non-Marking Vacuum Cup sizes 1/8” (3.18 mm), 1/4” (6.35 mm), 3/8” (9.53 mm) and 1/2” (12.70 mm). Also included is the vacuum hose with an adaptor and a stand to rest the handle in when not in use.

