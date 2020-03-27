Virtual Industries’ 220 V AC ADJUST-A-VAC® ESD-Safe Kit With Foot Switch, ESD-Safe Delrin Small Parts Tips

Virtual Industries Inc., a leading supplier of manual vacuum handling solutions, features a product line of hand tools that replace tweezers or other gripping means for many applications. These tools are portable and eliminate the need for vacuum hoses or power cords. In addition to the hand tools, Virtual Industries offers a broad line of accessories including miniature rubber vacuum cups, PEEK wafer handling tips and precision machined handling tips for critical handling operations.

The ADJUST-A-VAC® ESD Safe Kit With ESD-Safe Delrin Small Parts Tips and ESD-Safe Vacuum Tips (AV-6000-SP8-BD-110) was developed as a result of customer concerns about manual handling of very thin/delicate substrates, wafers, MEMS devices and other very fragile components. This vacuum-tweezer allows the operator to adjust the vacuum level from just below atmospheric pressure to up to 10" of mercury depending on the fragility of the part being handled.

An integrated ten segment bar-graph-display visibly shows the vacuum level present during handling operations. The bar graph will show minimum vacuum pressure until a part is grasped and then the bar graph displays the vacuum level presented to the part being handled. Additionally, the vacuum port integrates a user replaceable inlet filter that protects operation of the tool from dust particles. This Vacuum Tweezer is available in various kits depending on your handling application. Kits are available in 110 or 220 volt operation.

This ESD safe kit features:

Five vacuum tip holders on top of tool.

Bar graph power-on and vacuum-level indicator.

Adjustment knob for vacuum level .F

Rubber no-skid feet.

ESD ground connection is by three wire power cord.

Produces vacuum of up to ten inches of mercury.

Replaceable inlet filter.

Side mounted handle holder.

This kit includes:

Coiled-vacuum-hose-5 (VCH-2.5mm-5 black)

Push-button-vacuum-pen (VVP-200-2.5mm)

Foot switch with vacuum pen without control hole (VFS-1)

Vacuum-cup-kit-9 (VCS-9-B)

ESD-Safe Delrin small parts tips (VSPT-TIPS-8-BD)

16 Position tip organizer/holder (VTH-16).

3 wire power cord

