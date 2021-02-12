Qdos Chemical Metering Pumps Now Offer Four Configurable Outputs

Qdos chemical metering pumps from Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) now feature four configurable outputs to help users cut down on the need for additional PLCs and provide extra flexibility when communicating with SCADA or other external monitoring systems.

By listening to customer requests regarding new functionality, WMFTG has expanded its accurate and versatile Qdos Universal + relay series to provide four configurable outputs as well as the 4-20mA. As a result, users can access increased options for connectivity, enabling improved communication regarding pump performance and function status.

All Qdos Universal + Relay pumps produced by WMFTG from the March 2020 will feature four changeover relay outputs, with either 110VAC 4A or 24VDC 4A contact rating. These configurable outputs will sit alongside the current 4-20mA, in fact providing a total of five outputs.

The upgrade has been facilitated by the addition of a newly designed relay PCB for the Universal + Relay (R) Model. To allow quick set-up of the four outputs, the software has been modified to allow for easy and intuitive configuration.

These new hardware and software measures have been introduced as part of WMFTG’s continuous improvement programme for the Qdos pump range, building on its market advantage. With the 4 configurable outputs available with Qdos, the Qdos metering pump is leading the market and providing the user with increased flexibility and overall system control.

Delivering flow rates that remain constant up to 7 bar, Qdos peristaltic chemical metering pumps give users a unique advantage over diaphragm-based alternatives. Furthermore, Qdos pumps offer long maintenance intervals, reducing the impact of process downtime and lowering the total cost of ownership.

