High Pressure Flowmeter for Offshore Oil and Gas Industry

Titan Enterprises reports that its High Pressure Oval Gear (OG4) flowmeters provide an ideal solution for applications, within the oil and gas industry, that require a highly accurate and chemically resistant flow measurement device, such as metering high pressure additive injection.

Benefiting from a compact, rugged design, Titan’s OG4 flowmeters are proven to operate reliably even at high pressures, providing long-term performance with minimal maintenance. Furthermore, Titan’s OG4 flowmeters are able to operate at temperatures up to 150°C and are fully IP67/NEMA 4 compliant. Each OG4 flowmeter comes with a pressure test certificate that verifies the device’s ability to handle pressures up to 700 bar and up to 950 bar for custom-designed models.

With a standard flow range of 0.25 to 50 litre / min on 30cSt oil, OG4 flowmeters are able to regularly achieve outstanding repeatability (0.1%) and accuracy (0.75%).

For oil and gas applications where the presence of strongly acidic or basic chemicals has to be considered, Titan Enterprises is also able to offer a choice of construction materials for the OG4 flowmeter (as well as across its oval gear model range). Totally non-metallic components and a choice of elastomer seals are options for the standard OG4 flowmeter which aid chemical compatibility. A choice of 316 stainless steel or Hastelloy C is available for the high-pressure range.

For further information on the OG4 flowmeter (and Titan’s full range of oval gear flowmeters) please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk/og4-pd-oval-gear-flow-meters-positive-displacement-swept-volume-flow-measurement/ or contact Titan Enterprises on +44 1935 812790 or [email protected].

