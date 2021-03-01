Innovative Clean Air Technology Provides Virus Solutions for Schools and Businesses Preparing to Reopen Shared Indoor Spaces

Pioneering technology which helps combat the spread of Covid-19 could help schools create a safe environment ahead of the return of staff and students to classrooms, and help businesses prepare to reopen.

Eddie Black and Darren Cardwell of Eco Industry Solutions, which supplies high performance air purifiers to help combat the threat of airborne viruses. The TAC V+ and AirgoClean One mobile air purifiers are part of a range of innovative technology which is available in the UK through Eco Industry Solutions. Image Credit: Eco Industry Solutions

High performance mobile air purifiers can reduce the impact of airborne viruses, providing an added measure of protection for schools and colleges which are preparing to welcome back students, and for businesses preparing to reopen when restrictions ease.

Indoor air quality is set to become an important issue as the lockdown eases and staff, visitors and customers return to offices and other shared indoor spaces.

The UK government is consulting on plans to change building regulations in relation to ventilation and indoor air quality monitoring in high risk non-domestic buildings, such as offices and gyms, to reduce the risk of potential infections being spread indoors.

Mobile air purifiers have already been widely adopted by schools in Germany, where the federal government and states are investing in measures to improve the air quality in classrooms in response to the pandemic.

Eco Industry Solutions, a new response solutions business created by successful entrepreneurs Eddie Black and Darren Cardwell, is offering the industry-leading technology to businesses and organisations in the UK.

The TAC V+ and AirgoClean One mobile air purifiers provide surgical standard clean air.

The TAC V+ has been specifically designed to filter out virus carrying aerosols from indoor spaces. Its effectiveness has been the subject of scientific studies, which showed it substantially reduces the airborne viral load, and subsequent risk of infection.

Both systems remove airborne pollutants without generating any dangerous ions, ozone or UV radiation, making them safe, healthy and effective clean air solutions.

Darren said: “We know that there’s going to be a focus on the importance of clean air in shared indoor spaces as we come out of lockdown.

“These high performance eco-friendly air purifiers are ideal for any indoor space, such as a school, workplace, leisure or hospitality setting.

“They can substantially reduce the risk of an indirect virus infection from aerosols, the tiny droplets which are exhaled, especially when people sneeze or cough, by filtering out 99.995 per cent of the disease-carrying viruses from the room air.

“They are easy-to-use, robust and mobile which makes them ideal for a wide range of settings.”

The TAC V+ has a powerful fan with seven pre-set airflow settings and an optional silencer for minimal background noise. Uniquely and exclusively, it can be programmed to thermally decontaminate and regenerate its HEPA H14 filter from viruses and bacteria.