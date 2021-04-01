Specialty Coating Systems Acquires Diamond-MT

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (SCS), a global leader in Parylene conformal coating services and technology, has announced its acquisition of Diamond-MT, Inc., a provider of Parylene and liquid conformal coating services.

Diamond-MT, headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was founded in 2001 as a supplier of conformal coating services to the defense and commercial electronics industries. In 2019, the company opened their second coating facility in Melbourne, Florida. Diamond-MT’s ISO9001:2015, AS9100D-certified facilities specialize in the application of conformal coatings, including Parylene conformal coatings as well as acrylics, silicones, urethanes and epoxies.

SCS President & CEO Tim Bender commented, “Diamond-MT’s leadership team has built a strong business over the past 20 years, and we are excited to welcome their company into the SCS family. I am confident that Diamond-MT’s capabilities and experience in the conformal coatings industry joined with SCS’ history in Parylene services and conformal coating equipment will open new opportunities for our current and future customers. We look forward to the addition of these two liquid coating service sites and anticipate growing these capabilities in the future.”

Mel Popovich, founder and President of Diamond-MT shared, “As Diamond-MT’s leadership team evaluated ways in which we could build upon our company’s successes for future growth, we sought a partner who has the resources and capabilities to help us expand into new regions and markets. We are eager to join SCS and look forward to the new opportunities for growth and expanded capabilities we will be able to provide our customers into the future.”

SCS’ acquisition of Diamond MT not only deepens the coating experience and offerings of both companies, but it expands SCS’ global footprint to 20 coating locations (9 in the Americas, 4 in Europe, 7 in Asia). For more information about conformal coating or how your company’s products may benefit from the protection they offer, visit scscoatings.com.

Source: http://www.scscoatings.com