Buehler Introduces 'Better For You, Better for the Environment' Earth Month Initiative

During Earth month Buehler is focusing on metallographic supplies and accessories aimed at reducing waste, extending lifetime, maximizing usage before disposal/recycling, and are safer to humans in quality control, research & development or educational laboratories that do material analysis. The sustainable products will be shown on video on April 15, 22, and 29 on the company's LinkedIn channel.

Buehler’s commitment to sustainability not only includes clean energy and environmental responsibility but also improving products to minimize impact on the environment, reduce waste and minimize health hazards for users. The company has named this initiative “Better for You, Better for the Environment”. Buehler is launching this program during Earth month, as it focuses on offering products and solutions that minimize impact to the environment, reduce waste, save on utilities, and minimize health hazards for users.

Sarah Beranek, Buehler's Commercial Director notes, "Buehler is launching the 'Better for You, Better for the Environment' program during Earth month, to let manufacturers know that Buehler is offering metallographic products and solutions that minimize impact to the environment and provide their quality control lab technicians with safer products. We are also proud as a company to take on clean energy, recycling and resource conservation."

Buehler has an assortment of new metallurgical supplies and accessories that are aimed at reducing waste, extending lifetime, maximizing usage before disposal/recycling, and are safer for quality control or inspection lab technicians. Buehler's AbrasiMet series of cutters, popular in the automotive and other metal industries reduce water consumption with an improved circulation tank and they minimize energy consumption with super efficient motors.

Many Buehler metallographic consumables last longer and save on repeat purchases. The company's OmniMet Imaging and DiaMet Hardness Testing software programs allow for electronic data storage and save on printing. Buehler also continues its commitment by improving and reformulating products to minimize health and safety risks. An overall concern for the safety of employees and customers fosters a proactive safety culture throughout the Buehler organization.

This April, Buehler will launch its “Better for You, Better for the Environment video series that will be featured in upcoming LinkedIn and social media posts on April 15, 22, and 29. Follow Buehler on LinkedIN for the latest information: http://www.linkedin.com/company/buehler

The videos will include the "Better for You, Better for the Environment" metallographic lab supplies, accessories and equipment:

Phenocure LP - Improved low hazard phenolic thermoset resin

Varidur – Improved low hazard fast curing acrylic mounting system

Abrasive Blades – Reduced waste by lasting up to 3x longer than traditional products

DGD Mosaic – Diamond Grinding Discs with longer life and less waste

MetaDi Paste – Concentrated, consistent small diamond particles resulting in less waste

MasterPrep – Efficient alumina suspension polishing formula resulting in less waste

Hardness Test Blocks – Grid-lined test blocks resulting in maximized usage before replacement

Abrasive Saw Recirculation Systems – Reduce water usage and disposal by pulling out debris

As a business, Buehler also maintains annual certification to ISO 14001 holding employees and management teams accountable to track and regularly improve key metrics that impact the environment like electricity usage, sustainable power for our operations, and recycling management throughout the facility. Buehler minimizes waste through a vigorous recycling and repacking programs along with employee commitment to environmental responsibility. To improve your process and include the improved, efficient and safer products, please contact our experts. For additional product information visit http://www.buehler.com.