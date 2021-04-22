New Consortium Uses AI and Robotics to Accelerate Discovery of Advanced Materials

The Acceleration Consortium, a new global collaboration between academia, industry and government, based at the University of Toronto (U of T), will use artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to accelerate the design and discovery of materials that don't yet exist.

These advanced materials will make technologies more affordable and eco-friendlier with applications ranging from renewable energy and consumer electronics to drugs.

A New Paradigm in Materials Discovery

By leveraging the power of AI, robotics, engineering and chemistry, the AC will make U of T a global centre for materials science innovation. Using materials acceleration platforms (MAPs), also known as self-driving laboratories, the AC will rapidly design and discover the materials needed to build a more sustainable, prosperous and healthy future. The AC is led by Alán Aspuru-Guzik with support from the Faculty of Arts & Science in partnership with the Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering and the Division of the Vice-President, Research and Innovation.

"AI is changing the way we do science," said Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Director of the Acceleration Consortium, Canada 150 Research Chair in Theoretical Chemistry in the Departments of Chemistry and Computer Science at U of T and Canada CIFAR AI Chair at the Vector Institute. "The Acceleration Consortium's self-driving laboratories will revolutionize advanced materials innovation by reducing the time and cost to develop new materials from an average of 20 years and $100 million to as little as 1 year and $1 million."

The AC's launch coincides with a recent announcement by the Government of Canada to provide $58.9 million in investments to the National Research Council of Canada and Natural Resources Canada to support new laboratory space for advanced materials and the collaborative deployment of MAPs in Mississauga and Hamilton.

A Wide Range of Applications