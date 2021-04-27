Upturn in Demand for High Performance Mini Turbine Flowmeters

Titan Enterprises, a leading manufacturer and supplier of affordable, precision liquid flow measurement devices for a wide range of applications, reports an upturn in sales within its low flow mini turbine flowmeter range.

Titan’s Beverage Flowmeter ideal for monitoring bar tap flow

Small turbine flow meters are adaptable liquid flow devices that Titan has successfully employed in batching processes and dispensing applications particularly within the food and beverage, chemical and laboratory sectors.

Turbine flow meters offer the high level of repeatability and dependability required for accurate batch delivery systems. Titan Enterprises maintains certification under NSF169 for their 800 Series turbine flowmeters and beverage dispensing flowmeters, as ‘equipment for food and drinks products’.

Bruce Midgley, Director and Founder of Brentingby Gin, commented “With a new distillery, a number of pubs and mobile bar vehicles going into operation, our question was how to accurately monitor and check the flow of gin being dispensed through our bar taps and within the distillery process. Titan’s 800 series flowmeter was the perfect choice for our gin flow monitoring trials.”

Incorporating only non-metallic wetted components and delivering reliable, high performance over 6 flow ranges, from 0.05 to 15 L/min, these flowmeters are ideally suited for Brentingby Gin’s application where both food hygiene and precision flow measurement are required.

Samantha Hannay, Marketing Manager for Titan Enterprises, said “As the hospitality sector bounces back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen demand for our mini turbines, particularly our NSF-certified beverage and 800-series flowmeters, grow significantly. With nearly half of our beverage flow indicator sales within this sector and sales back to pre-pandemic levels, we are optimistic about the rest of 2021”.

The bearings within the Titan mini turbine flow sensors are made of sapphire for long life and reliability. The body is moulded from inert PVDF to ensure there is no contamination to any liquid passing through it. Based upon a unique Pelton wheel design, Titan’s 800-series and beverage dispensing flow meters are inherently reliable and proven in tens of thousands of installations around the world.

For further information on Titan’s full range of turbine flowmeters please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk/turbine-flowmeters-overview or contact Titan Enterprises on +44 1935 812790 or [email protected].