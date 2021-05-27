Posted in | Materials Testing

Luxinar Launches OEM 100iX For Increased CO2 Laser Processing Power

Leading laser manufacturer Luxinar has launched the OEM 100iX sealed CO2 laser source for industrial processing applications. With a power range of 50-1000W and a wavelength of 10.6 m, the new OEM 100iX from Luxinar is an extension to the company’s OEM series using the same proven RF-excited slab laser design.

Image credit: Luxinar

The laser source provides higher speeds and increased productivity for processes such as high volume cutting, kiss cutting, scoring, multi-ply cutting and die board cutting for the packaging, automotive and textile industries. A combination of a narrow wavelength band (0.25 m) and typical power stability (± 3%) delivers high process repeatability.

This 1kW laser functions over a wide range of pulse widths and frequencies, including safe operation through the acoustic regions, and over a broad range of coolant temperatures.  It can be sited in confined spaces in any orientation and has an integrated RF power supply that is both detachable and fully serviceable in the field.  With its IP66 fully sealed beam delivery and RF power supply, the OEM 100iX is ideally suited to the harshest of industrial environments.

Yannick Galais, General Sales Manager at Luxinar explains: “We are excited to offer this enhancement to our laser source portfolio.  The OEM 100iX provides a compact solution that can be easily integrated into industrial production lines, on robotic arms, and it is recommended for processing a variety of materials including textiles, paper, glass, wood, sheet steel/aluminium, plastics and composite materials.  A web-based remote diagnostic tool for fault finding and process optimisation is available enabling compatibility with Industry 4.0.  This tool allows our customers to monitor the health of the laser, plan preventive maintenance and increase productivity.”

In common with the rest of the OEM series, the OEM 100iX offers simple integration, clean and high-quality laser processing, low running and maintenance costs, and more than 20% power headroom to give extended lifetime and increased reliability.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Luxinar Ltd. (2021, May 27). Luxinar Launches OEM 100iX For Increased CO2 Laser Processing Power. AZoM. Retrieved on May 27, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56187.

  • MLA

    Luxinar Ltd. "Luxinar Launches OEM 100iX For Increased CO2 Laser Processing Power". AZoM. 27 May 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56187>.

  • Chicago

    Luxinar Ltd. "Luxinar Launches OEM 100iX For Increased CO2 Laser Processing Power". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56187. (accessed May 27, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Luxinar Ltd. 2021. Luxinar Launches OEM 100iX For Increased CO2 Laser Processing Power. AZoM, viewed 27 May 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56187.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Potential of NMR For Lithium Characterisation

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. Juan Araneda, Head of Application Chemistry at Nanalysis, about the increasing use and utility of NMR and how it can help with Lithium deposit analysis.

The Potential of NMR For Lithium Characterisation
The GDS850 Glow Discharge Spectrometer

The GDS850 Glow Discharge Spectrometer

The GDS850 glow discharge spectrometer from Leco allows for the bulk analysis of various metallurgical materials. It also provides for quantitative depth profiling of said materials. With a range of 120-800 nm, it is extraordinarily versatile.

From LECO Corporation

More Content from Luxinar Ltd

See all content from Luxinar Ltd