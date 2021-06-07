Coxem introduces the CP-8000 Cross Section Polisher

Coxem is pleased to announce a new addition to their line of sample preparation tools, the CP-8000 Cross Section Polisher. Utilizing an argon ion beam to provide clean, precise cross sections, the CP-8000 is ideal for preparing specimens for analysis in SEM, EDS, EBSD, and WDS.

While conventional mechanical polishing can cause surface damage in delicate samples, an ion mill operates on the molecular level, avoiding distortion or surface scratches that can inhibit clear and precise imaging. And since there are no chemicals involved, the chemistry of the sample remains unchanged.

The CP-8000 features adjustable accelerating voltages of between 1 – 8 kV, a tilt range of from 40° to 80°, and can mill at speeds up to 500 μm/h. Controlled from an integrated touch panel display, the CP-8000 is designed to prepare large cross section surfaces comparable to a FIB, but at much lower cost.

