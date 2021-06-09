Luxinar to Exhibit at Laser Korea 2021

Luxinar, a global leader in laser technology, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting in Hall 4, on Booth #4B10, at this year’s Laser Korea taking place 7-9 July at Seoul’s KINTEX Exhibition Center I.

Specialising in the manufacture of laser sources for markets including automotive, electronics, glass, packaging and textiles, Luxinar will be showcasing its far-reaching capabilities from its range of sealed lasers. Taking centre stage will be the company’s new SR AOM and OEM 100iX CO 2 laser sources and the LXR 100 femtosecond laser source.

The SR 10 AOM and SR 25 AOM, with power ranges up to 150W, are designed to address a wide range of high-precision applications that require a reduced heat affected zone (HAZ), such as multilayer thin film cutting for the display market and high resolution/speed marking. This CO 2 laser with integrated acousto-optic modulator (AOM) creates optical rise and fall times of less than 1µs which can minimise unnecessary heat energy from typical pulse rise/fall times of approximately 60µs.

Luxinar’s OEM 100iX is an extension to its OEM range of CO 2 sealed laser sources to 1000W rated power, offering higher speeds and increased productivity for industrial processing applications such as high volume cutting, kiss cutting, scoring, multi-ply cutting and die board cutting for the automotive, packaging and textile industries. A combination of a narrow wavelength band (0.25 μm) and typical power stability (± 3%) delivers high process repeatability. This 1kW laser is hermetically sealed to IP66, can be sited in confined spaces in any orientation and has an integrated RF power supply that is both detachable and fully serviceable in the field.

The LXR 100 from Luxinar is a uniquely flexible femtosecond laser with a large dynamic range of average powers, pulse energies and pulse repetition frequencies allowing process optimisation in a wide range of industries and applications. The extremely short pulse width of the laser (900 ± 100fs) virtually eliminates heat diffusion to the surroundings of the processed region, resulting in a minimised HAZ, and enabling ultrahigh precision micro- and nanofabrication of various components.

“Laser Korea is one of the highlights of our events calendar and we’re really excited that this year it is going ahead as an in-person exhibition,” said Patrick Kim, Regional General Manager of Luxinar’s Korea office. “It’s the ideal opportunity to share our solutions and expertise directly with our customers, and for visitors to talk directly with our dedicated team about the challenges they’re facing in today’s market. This will help us understand how we can support them in working to deliver increased levels of productivity and quality.”​​​​​​​

Alongside the SR AOM, OEM 100iX and LXR 100, customers will see some of Luxinar’s existing products from the OEM and SR series of CO 2 laser sources, which are ideal for many industries including automotive and electronics. Luxinar’s team of experts will also be on hand throughout the exhibition to share their knowledge and provide expert advice on laser technology.

Luxinar will be on booth 4B10.

