Panacol-Elosol Relocates to Newly Constructed Facility

Vigorous growth has enabled Panacol-Elosol GmbH, manufacturer of industrial and specialty adhesives, to build a larger facility for its corporate headquarters. With double the space for offices, laboratories and production, up to 100 employees can now work at the new site. It is located in Steinbach near Frankfurt/Main Germany, within the new Steinbach industrial estate "Im Gründchen", close to the company’s former location.

The new Panacol building with production facilities, offices and laboratories. Image Credit: Panacol-Elosol GmbH

​​​​​​​The new building offers Panacol employees a contemporary work environment with more than 6,000 m2 space. The laboratories for research & development, application engineering and quality management are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that increases in-house analytical and testing capabilities. A larger production area with additional new equipment has increased manufacturing capacity and efficiency. The new facilities can be expanded to support further growth in the coming years.

Panacol provides customer-focused assembly solutions based on innovative adhesive technology. This includes products for structural bonding, protective coating and encapsulation, electrical and thermal conduction, gasketing, and temporary masking. With subsidiaries in France, USA, China and Korea, Panacol provides global product supply and technical support.

Served markets include automotive, aerospace, optics, consumer and industrial electronics, luxury packaging, appliance, and medical device assembly. Customised adhesive solutions are developed and manufactured at the Panacol sites in Steinbach Germany and in the United States.

Panacol-Elosol GmbH was founded in 1978 as a German subsidiary of the Swiss Panacol AG in Frankfurt. In 2008, Panacol was acquired by Munich-based Dr. Hönle AG, a leading global supplier of industrial UV equipment technology. As a member of the Hönle Group, Panacol is a knowledgeable and reliable provider of adhesives, coatings, and UV/LED curing equipment for OEM and contract manufacturers around the world.

Source: https://www.panacol.com/