Nordson Electronics Solutions Ships First SELECT Unit from New Global Manufacturing Facility

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a division of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), a global leader in selective soldering systems, is pleased to announce the first SELECT unit shipped May 21 from their new manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California, USA, co-located with other Nordson Electronics Solutions production facilities. The Carlsbad campus employs hundreds of experienced engineering, manufacturing, and service personnel to provide industry-leading customer experience. 

SELECT Products ships first selective soldering system from their new manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California, USA, co-located with other Nordson Electronics Solutions production facilities. Image Credit: Nordson

The move from Liberty Lake, Washington, USA further expands capabilities, offering scalable production, strong continuous improvement culture, and skilled manufacturing teams, while serving customers throughout Asia, Europe, and the Americas. In addition, SELECT products are supported globally by more sales managers and technical service staff who cover other Nordson Electronics Solutions products.  

“We believe these changes to be meaningful in support of our customers and their continued long-term success,” explained Florian Strohmayer, Product Line Manager, SELECT Products. “Our team has worked hard to relocate the operations and to ensure that the expanded field sales and services teams are ready to provide support.”

Source: https://www.nordsonselect.com

