Noldus Announces Early-Career Software Grant

Noldus Information Technology is seeking proposals from North American researchers from all disciplines of behavioral science research. In particular, Noldus seeks to support outstanding scientific research and career development of scientists at the early stage of their professional careers by providing access to our innovative research tools.

Noldus encourages submission of proposals from early-career faculty at all eligible organizations and especially encourages women, members of underrepresented minority groups, and persons with disabilities to apply.

Up to five awards will be selected. These awards will provide access to Noldus software for 24 months. The awardees will also receive a remote training. One awardee will be provided a travel grant and registration for the Measuring Behavior conference in 2024.

A webinar will be held to answer questions about the application. More information on the Early Careers Software Grant and registration to the webinar will be available on the Measuring Behavior website. Potential proposers and their partners are encouraged to attend.

