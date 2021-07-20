UNSW Hosts National Science Week Events

UNSW Sydney will unpack some of the most extraordinary advances in science and technology influencing the world in a range of events for the 2021 National Science Week.

Some of the topics up for discussion include how lab-grown meat might save the planet, why a zero carbon future is well within the world’s grasp and why space weather is the chief adversary in the quest to set foot on Mars.

National Science Week, which runs from 14 – 22 August, is Australia’s annual celebration of science and technology with more than 1000 science events happening in 2021. UNSW will host a range of digital events as part of its participation.

Professor Emma Johnston AO, Dean of Science at UNSW Sydney, said the University plays a key role in the country’s annual science celebration.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us as researchers, educators and communicators to engage with the wider community. Our world-class scientists are making discoveries that will shape our future and they are passionate about sharing their work. I invite you to explore what we have to offer.”

In The Future of Food on 16 August, food and health expert Johannes le Coutre and long-time food journalist Joanna Savill will discuss the potential benefits and palatable possibilities of lab-grown food. Le Coutre believes lab-grown meat is changing the conversation around food and promising benefits ranging from ending world hunger to mitigating climate change.

The 2021 Einstein Lecture on 17 August, Space Weather and the Path to Mars, will delve into the finer aspects of space weather and radiation protection. One of the major obstacles to manned missions to Mars is extreme radiation. If scientists don’t figure out how to protect against the extreme dangers, Mars will remain a no-go zone forever. This two-part lecture, hosted by Professor Sarah Brough with Professors Iver Cairns and Susanna Guatelli, will talk all things space weather, astronaut protection and whether we’ll ever make our Mars aspirations a reality.

From personalised medicine to new treatments for heart disease, uncover the incredible evolution of modern medicine in Future Medicine on 1 September. COVID-19 has proved that when the need is great and the best minds are harnessed, breakthrough medicine is only a matter of months away. So, what can be achieved next? Hear from a panel of world class medical experts – Professors Anushka Patel, Louisa Jorm, Anand Deva and Joseph Powell with UNSW Dean of Medicine Professor Vlado Perkovic – as they discuss key medical discoveries, the speed of change and what’s over the horizon.

Justice for the Oceans on 21 August will feature a conversation between globally-renowned ocean defender Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and leading Australian marine scientist and UNSW Dean of Science Professor Emma Johnston.

Their insights will focus on the future of the oceans in the age of climate change, how to mobilise support for a Blue New Deal and how women leaders are pioneering global climate action.

This year UNSW events will be streamed online via YouTube and Facebook due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For more details about UNSW-related events see the UNSW Events website.

Source: https://www.unsw.edu.au/