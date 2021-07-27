Metso Outotec Launches Thickening and Clarifying Solutions to Enable Clear Performance Improvements and Sustainable Profits

Metso Outotec is introducing a comprehensive portfolio of thickening and clarifying solutions to achieve new levels of operational reliability and performance in minerals and metals processing. The solutions continue to set the industry standard with state-of-the-art High-Rate Thickeners, High-Compression Thickeners, Paste Thickeners, Inclined Plate Settlers, and Clarifiers.

“We are excited to launch our combined thickeners and clarifiers portfolio to the market. This portfolio is designed to help our customers unlock the full potential of their dewatering process. Our solutions provide high process performance, facilitate efficient operation, and feature a robust design, enabling increased uptime,” says Brian Berger, Vice President, Thickening and Clarifying solutions at Metso Outotec. “With the combination of these features in the portfolio, our customers can align their profitability and sustainability targets.”

The thickeners and clarifiers offering is supported by a global network of service experts to ensure that maximum efficiency is continuously delivered by the equipment and plants. Metso Outotec's services offering includes everything from comprehensive onsite tailings management audits, engineering, spare and wear parts, maintenance services, and remote operation capabilities.

The solutions feature a sustainable design and capabilities to provide safe and reliable operations. They also comply with the highest safety standards, are easy to operate and maintain, and can easily be combined with a complementary automation offering to improve performance by controlling key variables of the thickening process.

Key benefits

High-performance, robust solutions to meet a wide range of applications

Industry-leading innovation in thickening and clarification equipment

Exceptional experience in meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all phases of the equipment buying, operation, and decommissioning lifecycle

Discover more about Metso Outotec thickening and clarification solutions on our website.

Source: https://www.mogroup.com/