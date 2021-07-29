Huhtamaki Launches Push Tab® Paper, an Industry-First Sustainable Renewable Paper-Based Blister Solution

Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions and Syntegon, the German processing and packaging technology provider, today announce a breakthrough innovation for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

Image Credit: Huhtamaki

Push Tab® paper, the first paper-based tablet packaging, is made from renewable FSC™ certified paper and is designed to meet the stringent safety requirements of regulated pharmaceutical packaging. It provides customers a more sustainable alternative to traditional push-through packaging made of thermoformed PVC and aluminium and also helps to reduce environmental impact throughout the value chain.

Push Tab® paper tablet packaging has more than 75% paper-based material sourced from FSC™ certified suppliers in Europe. Combining it with advanced barrier coating technology, Huhtamaki successfully makes the sustainable paper packaging sealable without compromising the safety, functionality, or protective properties compared to traditional mono PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) blisters. A special mechanical treatment allows consumers to push the tablet through easily without damaging the product inside. The material is further processed and formed with Syntegon's unique paper shaping technology and machinery.

"We are proud to introduce a new, more sustainable packaging solution for the tablet for the healthcare sector that has high growth potential," says Fabio Daidone, Sales Manager, Flexible Packaging, Huhtamaki. "European sales of flexible packaging in the Pharmaceuticals category had an estimated value of €1.1 billion in 2020, of which approximately 80% are in blister packaging. We are happy to help our customers respond to opportunities with Push Tab® paper, designed for circularity, which presents the first sustainable alternative for this packaging type."

The German Packaging Institute recognized Push Tab® Paper with the 2021 German Packaging Award for sustainability on 27th July 2021. This recognition affirms the value of Huhtamaki's and Syntegon's commitment to sustainable and innovative packaging concepts.

For more product information, please visit www.huhtamaki.com/en/push-tab-paper

