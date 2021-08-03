Bostik Expands Born2Bond™ Engineering Adhesives with Anaerobic Range

Bostik, an Arkema Company, has launched a new range of high-performance anaerobic adhesives to provide engineers with more reliable, cost effective and convenient alternatives to commonly used mechanical fastening solutions such as washers, gaskets, pins, hemps and tapes.

Image Credit: Bostik

​​​​​​​An extension of its proven Born2Bond™ portfolio that includes instant adhesives, light cure adhesives, high-performance HM-PUR adhesives, UV-CIPG gasketing, and more - the new anaerobic range has been designed specifically to address challenges engineers face with increasingly demanding environmental and safety regulations, smaller and more complex designs, and more adaptable and faster processes. These challenges are particularly felt by engineers and designers working in automotive, electronics, general assembly, luxury goods, medical devices, maintenance repair and operations (MRO) and automotive aftermarket (AAM) sectors.

The range is designed for ‘by-the-dot’, metal-to-metal bonding and includes products designed to provide heat-resistance (up to 230 °C, depending on product and category). They also offer single-component, non-solvent-based and multiple-strength/viscosity alternatives to threadlocking, pipe sealing, gasketing and retaining (bonding solutions for cylindrical assemblies that are highly resistant to dynamic loads).

The advantages of high-performance anaerobic adhesives over mechanical solutions include reduced inventory requirements (e.g., for different size and design washers and gaskets), long-term reliability, increased versatility of application, protection against corrosion and resistance to vibration, heat and chemicals.

Born2Bond™ high-performance anaerobic adhesives also help to support sustainability and safety targets through low-energy application processes and by being non-solvent based. Selected grades are also NSF certified. A Non-CLP Classified range carrying a non-hazard label (so called ‘WL or White Label’) is also in development and to be launched soon.

Born2Bond™ high-performance anaerobic adhesives are supplied in various pack sizes for manual and automated dispensing to match end-user application preferences.

The range’s suitability for preventative maintenance is another important factor, as maintaining the strength of bonding achieved through high performance adhesives is safer, more effective and requires less intervention than replacing mechanical fastening solutions.

Polivio Goncalves, Bostik’s Global Head for Engineering Adhesives, says the range provides a solution for when failure is not an option:

“They provide 100% surface-to-surface contact and exceptional resistance to wear and tear,” he says. “This provides the strength and reliability required within critical bonding solutions, while also meeting today’s more demanding environmental and health and safety regulations. The time has come to move away from mechanical bonding solutions.”

Service Products are available within Born2Bond™ high-performance anaerobic adhesive range, including a Born2Bond™ Pre-Bonding Cleaner that leaves no residue, Born2Bond™ Adhesive & Gasket Remover that delivers results within just 15 minutes, and a fast-evaporating Born2Bond™ Anaerobic Activator to speed up anaerobic adhesives curing.

Source: https://www.bostik.com/global/en/