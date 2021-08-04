SPECTRO Introduces SPECTROMAXx LMX09 ARC/SPARK OES Analyzer

Next-generation improvements deliver ultra-reliable performance

Kleve, Germany, July 15, 2021 – SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has announced the newest version of its SPECTROMAXx ARC/SPARK OES analyzer with next-generation improvements for the ultra-reliable advanced analysis of incoming and outgoing materials at metal producing and fabricating plants. Perhaps the industry’s best-selling OES analyzers, SPECTROMAXx instruments are a critical element of supply chains worldwide.

The introduction of SPECTRO’s new, ninth generation SPECTROMAXx LMX09 analyzer represents a dramatic leap forward in speed and value. Users get ultrafast information to react rapidly to changing process conditions. The new SPECTROMAXx also provides a drastically reduced cost of ownership with lower consumables, plus advanced diagnostics and easy maintenance that increases availability and prevents expensive downtime.

Features of the new SPECTROMAXx LMX09 ARC/SPARK OES analyzer include:

Fast, simple standardization with SPECTRO’s proprietary iCAL 2.0 calibration logic — needing only five minutes and a single sample per day, rather than the 30 minutes, multiple samples, and reruns required by conventional analyzers. Plus, iCAL 2.0 automatically compensates for most changes in environmental temperature or pressure.

Significant reductions in argon (Ar) gas consumption — 6% to 12% during operation and 18% to 64% during standby — without impacting performance.

An expanded wavelength range with the option of a new UV optic to handle a spectral range from 120 nanometers (nm) to 235 nm, extending analyses to elements such as nitrogen (N), carbon (C), sulfur (S), and phosphorus (P) as well as hydrogen (H) and oxygen (O) in titanium (Ti) base materials.

Improved ease of use with routine, trouble-free analysis of 10 matrices, 68 methods, and 56 elements, plus easier access and new software features.

Effortless operation with SPECTRO’s SPARK ANALYZER Pro software, featuring application profiles, automatic program selection, and argon saver. New functions include the ability to recall stored spectra for later reevaluation/recalculation; extended data export functions; quick check programs for the rapid analysis of iron and aluminum; and onsite upgrades/additions of analytical methods without any hardware changes.

Hardware improvements, including a new spark stand configuration with easier access for automation options; a new optic isolation concept for greater temperature stability; UV optic (on SPECTROMAXx Advanced); an ultra-robust, high-power plasma generator with spark frequencies up to 1000 Hz; start/stop averaging button/spark indicator; and on/off safety switch to control line/mains power.

Adapter kits offering a variety of flexible, easy-to-use solutions to meet the wide range of analysis requirements of material control — from adjusting for differing sample shapes and sizes to optimizing positioning on the spark stand.

The new SPECTROMAXx LMX09 ARC/SPARK OES analyzer is available in two models, differing only in their optical systems. The basic SPECTROMAXx features SPECTRO’s proven single air optic with high-resolution CCD sensors. Its solid design resists fluctuations due to ambient temperature changes. It handles elemental wavelengths from 233 nm to 670 nm. The new SPECTROMAXx Advanced adds a new UV optic with four high-resolution CMOS detectors. Its extended wavelength range covers elements from 120 nm to 235 nm. A closed system circulates gas through SPECTRO’s UV Plus cleaning cartridge, eliminating extra argon consumption and contamination risks. Both versions feature a temperature-stabilized system that heats both optics. Both are available as floor-mounted units with optional PC stands or benchtop models for a minimum footprint.

All SPECTROMAXx analyzers are supported through AMECARE services to help ensure uninterrupted performance and a maximum ROI life. AMECARE services include machine-to-machine support, which provides proactive alerts and an on-request PC connection with a remote SPECTRO service expert.

The new SPECTROMAXx LMX09 ARC/SPARK OES analyzer is available immediately from SPECTRO Analytical Instruments. For more information, visit https://www.spectro.com/maxx, or email spectro.inf[email protected].