FABTECH 2021 to Provide First Look at 400+ New Products for the Metal Fabrication Industry

FABTECH, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event, will return to Chicago Sept.13-16, providing attendees with a long-awaited opportunity to see the latest trends and products in person. As the first large-scale manufacturing trade show to be held at Chicago’s McCormick Place since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, FABTECH 2021 will bring two years’ worth of groundbreaking innovations to the global fabrication community.

Image Credit: NDAB Creativity/Shutterstock.com

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide our attendees and exhibitors with a way to reconnect,” said John Catalano, SME senior director, FABTECH, "FABTECH gives us the chance to do that—to discuss what’s changing, see the newest advancements in action and work together to move the metal fabrication industry forward."

With more than 1,100 exhibitors (including 93 new exhibitors) demonstrating their products, processes and manufacturing solutions, FABTECH presents the best opportunity for buyers to engage with and invest in the latest technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore three halls filled with cutting-edge technology and emerging trends that are advancing the industry in the areas of fabricating, stamping, tube and pipe, welding, finishing, additive manufacturing, and robotics and industrial automation.

This is a pivotal moment for our industry and it’s important that we come together to explore the products that are transforming the way we work, as well as the topics that are top of mind for us all, like steel prices, supply chain shortages, and workforce challenges. John Catalano, SME senior director, FABTECH

The expansive show floor will include an impressive display of over 400 new products and technologies across every facet of the industry, from high-speed fiber laser cutting machines, stamping presses and 3D metal printers to automated robotic welding systems, tube bending machines and new software solutions. Featured technology-focused pavilions at FABTECH include the 3D/Additive Manufacturing Pavilion, one of the fastest-growing technologies of the 21st century, and the Robotics & Industrial Automation Pavilion that will introduce new technologies to fill workforce gaps and increase productivity and profitability.

Catalano added, “With its focus on technology and the breadth of innovation displayed, FABTECH is the ideal forum for manufacturing professionals to see live equipment demonstrations, build strategic partnerships and network with industry peers.”

To learn more and register for FABTECH, visit fabtechexpo.com. Show floor admission is complimentary for those who register by Sept. 9, 2021.