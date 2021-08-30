Precise Temperature Simulation with Water-Glycol

Quality and safety tests are a central element in development and production processes. With PRESTO W50, W55 and W56 process circulators, we offer our customers the perfect solution for precise and highly dynamic temperature control of these processes. All devices can be easily used with standard water-glycol mixtures (max. mixing ratio 40:60).

The powerful PRESTO W50 and W55 cover working temperatures of -40 °C to 90 °C with water-glycol; the PRESTO W56 from -45 °C to 150 °C (with optional accessories). As standard, these units impress with their very short cool-down and heat-up times. With a cooling capacity of 7.5 kW and a heating capacity of 6 kW or 12 kW, the W50 units can quickly compensate for temperature fluctuations even at higher ambient temperatures. For large external applications in the field of reactor temperature control, material stress tests or temperature simulation, the W55 impresses with a cooling capacity of 15 kW and a heating capacity of 15 kW. The PRESTO W56 provides extremely quick and efficient temperature control for applications with high performance requirements. With a cooling capacity of 25.8 kW at 20 °C, it offers the greatest heating capacity of the 1-stage highly dynamic temperature control systems in the PRESTO series with 27 kW. Thus, in direct operation with water-glycol, the PRESTO models not only dynamically cover the entire typical automotive temperature range from -45 °C to +150 °C, but also master the fast temperature changes required on the test benches.

Thanks to a wide range of accessories and a system that has been thought out down to the last detail, PRESTO is extremely flexible and user-friendly. For example, JULABO also offers supplementary accessories for precise flow measurement and control, based on customer requirements, or with the magnetically coupled booster pump, which is the ideal solution for increasing the pressure or flow rate within the application if required.