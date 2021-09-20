Summit Manufacturing and Metrios Introduce New Type of Measuring Machine

In July, Summit Manufacturing and Metrios started a partnership that will transform quality control on the shopfloor: they both share the mission of supporting companies to create processes that help firms to save time and money. As service-based companies, they share the aim of providing solutions and after-sale support.

Optical Measurement Machine System Eastec Summit. Image Credit: Metrios

Summit is a company of manufacturing professionals with more than 40 years of experience programming CMMS and running manufacturing and quality departments.

We have very carefully aligned ourselves with our metrology partners in order to provide the best one-stop shopping for all our customers’ measuring needs. Summit Manufacturing

Become a smart, automated and digitalized factory by optimizing your production processes. Metrios invests in superior technologies, providing solutions to those companies that want to be pioneers in quality processes.

The objective of Metrios is to support medium and small companies to turn into digital. Its Industry 4.0 – based technology is dedicated to those manufacturers that want to be efficient in the production of small batches and link their challenge to the search for solutions to guarantee traceable quality.

Metrios introduces optical measuring for the inspection of production, from the smallest components in the watchmaking industries, dental implantology, and precision mechanics, to the automotive, aerospace and medical fields. Despite other general producers, Metrios counts on its application-based knowledge. This kind of approach grants the manufacturer what is achievable.

Together, Summit and Metrios are glad to present their latest technology in the largest Northeast manufacturing tradeshow, EASTEC. The attendees come from a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, medical devices, defense, industrial equipment, aircraft, and commercial machinery. EASTEC will showcase advanced technology for companies that are looking for a transition into smart manufacturing.

The event will be held at the Eastern State Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, from October 19th to 21st, 2021.

Get in touch with metrology experts and find solutions for your manufacturing challenges in the leading Northeast manufacturing trade show.

Summit Manufacturing Systems 28 Dunklee Rd. Unit 6 Bow, NH 03304 603-957-2137