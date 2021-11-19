Posted in | News | Materials Testing

Accuracy In Optical Measurements: A Basic Requirement In Precision Gears

Alongside the request of increasing the efficiency and operational reliability of products in general, there is a growing demand for precision gears. Technological development is mainly driven by industries involving micro-gears, ranging from watchmaking to larger components in the white goods or automotive industries.

Image Credit: Metrios

By definition, these applications require a great deal of attention at both production and quality control level.

The small gears market is expected to reach $684 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.4% from 2020 to 2025.

Related Stories

This is why gear manufacturers are opting for optical measurement in production.

Being able to compare the real and theoretical profile of gear teeth also guarantees manufacturers high levels of quality in terms of yield.

Metrios measuring machines (Measurement System and Mechanical Precision Instruments | Metrios) replace several traditional measuring steps and instruments such as profile projectors, micrometers and plug gauges, among others.

Gears are measured with specialized gear measuring machines that probe the surface of the tooth. However, as the number of measuring points increases, so does the total measuring time for a part, which is why the common practice is to measure just a few teeth or a few traces on a tooth’s surface.

A digital measuring instrument like Metrios supports the gear measuring machine by reducing its workload.

Measure multiple gears on the shop floor in a single measurement cycle.

Optical metrology systems operate without contact and provide high resolution, thus obtaining dimensional measurements and profile comparisons in a few seconds.

Moreover, these measuring machines allow control of one or more phases of the production process through fast, precise, and objective measuring tests outside the metrology room, at a controlled temperature, allowing the operator to intervene in real-time on the manufacturing machineries.

The casual and free positioning of the parts on the stage allow measurements of multiple elements during the same measurement cycle and does not require the presence of specialized personnel.

With an optical measuring machine, the operator can detect almost all dimensions including the number of teeth, internal and external diameters, roll dimension, circular thickness and the Wildhaber dimension.

See all the Metrios models here (Measurement Systems and Precision Mechanics Instruments | Metrios)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrios. (2021, November 19). Accuracy In Optical Measurements: A Basic Requirement In Precision Gears. AZoM. Retrieved on November 19, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57404.

  • MLA

    Metrios. "Accuracy In Optical Measurements: A Basic Requirement In Precision Gears". AZoM. 19 November 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57404>.

  • Chicago

    Metrios. "Accuracy In Optical Measurements: A Basic Requirement In Precision Gears". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57404. (accessed November 19, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Metrios. 2021. Accuracy In Optical Measurements: A Basic Requirement In Precision Gears. AZoM, viewed 19 November 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57404.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Making Compact, Functional, Electronic Braille Displays a Reality

AZoM speaks with Dr. Robert Shepherd from Cornell University. In their research, Dr. Shepherd and his team made a crucial component for a technology that could make inflatable braille that changes shape under a user’s touch a reality. Triggered by combustion, Dr. Shepherd and his team created a hapt

Making Compact, Functional, Electronic Braille Displays a Reality

Incorporating SELPA into Processes

Coxem has developed a new automated large area particle analyzer based on SEM(Scanning Electron Microscope) that can be employed in the analysis and classification of particles by size and element.

Incorporating SELPA into Processes
Knife Mill GRINDOMIX GM 200

Knife Mill GRINDOMIX GM 200

The knife mill GRINDOMIX GM 200 has two sharp, robust blades and a powerful 1000 W motor, making it the ideal instrument for grinding and homogenizing foods and feeds.

From RETSCH GmbH
Atmospheric Pressure Ionization Mass Spectrometer (APIMS)

Atmospheric Pressure Ionization Mass Spectrometer (APIMS)

The Extrel VeraSpec Atmospheric Pressure Ionization Mass Spectrometer (APIMS) is designed for reliable and repeatable low parts-per-trillion detection limits for contamination control in Ultra-High Purity (UHP) gases used in semiconductor and other high-tech industrial applications.

From Extrel CMS, LLC

Sponsored Content

Graphene

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »