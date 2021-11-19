Accuracy In Optical Measurements: A Basic Requirement In Precision Gears

Alongside the request of increasing the efficiency and operational reliability of products in general, there is a growing demand for precision gears. Technological development is mainly driven by industries involving micro-gears, ranging from watchmaking to larger components in the white goods or automotive industries.

By definition, these applications require a great deal of attention at both production and quality control level.

The small gears market is expected to reach $684 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.4% from 2020 to 2025.

This is why gear manufacturers are opting for optical measurement in production.

Being able to compare the real and theoretical profile of gear teeth also guarantees manufacturers high levels of quality in terms of yield.

Metrios measuring machines replace several traditional measuring steps and instruments such as profile projectors, micrometers and plug gauges, among others.

Gears are measured with specialized gear measuring machines that probe the surface of the tooth. However, as the number of measuring points increases, so does the total measuring time for a part, which is why the common practice is to measure just a few teeth or a few traces on a tooth’s surface.

A digital measuring instrument like Metrios supports the gear measuring machine by reducing its workload.

Measure multiple gears on the shop floor in a single measurement cycle.

Optical metrology systems operate without contact and provide high resolution, thus obtaining dimensional measurements and profile comparisons in a few seconds.

Moreover, these measuring machines allow control of one or more phases of the production process through fast, precise, and objective measuring tests outside the metrology room, at a controlled temperature, allowing the operator to intervene in real-time on the manufacturing machineries.

The casual and free positioning of the parts on the stage allow measurements of multiple elements during the same measurement cycle and does not require the presence of specialized personnel.

With an optical measuring machine, the operator can detect almost all dimensions including the number of teeth, internal and external diameters, roll dimension, circular thickness and the Wildhaber dimension.

