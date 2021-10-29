Strategies for Regulating the Activity, Selectivity, and Durability of Cu-Based Catalysts for CO2 Reduction

The excessive use of fossil resources has led to a rapid increase in the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2) level in the atmosphere. In order to curb the harmful consequences of global warming, it is urgent to develop effective CO2 conversion technologies.
The electroreduction CO2 reaction (CO2RR), using green electricity and low-cost water as the proton source, is a promising solution to convert CO2 into valuable fuels or chemicals. Its successful implementation will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and also develop a fossil-independent chemical industry.
However, CO2 is a non-polar linear molecule with strong bond energy, making it difficult to activate. It often requires a large overpotential and encounters severe hydrogen evolution side reaction. In addition, the CO2RR products are varieties of C1 to C4 hydrocarbons and oxygenates.
High overpotential and low selectivity lead to a poor CO2RR energy conversion efficiency. Developing a catalyst with high activity and selectivity (especially toward a single product) is a prerequisite for the high-efficiency CO2RR conversion.
Copper (Cu) is the only monometallic catalyst that can produce carbon monoxide (CO), formic acid/formate (HCOOH/HCOO−), and deep-reduced products such as methane (CH4), ethylene (C2H4), and ethanol (C2H5OH). However, its activity, selectivity, and durability are still far from meeting practical application needs. Prof. L. Zhuang and colleagues in Wuhan University reviewed the recent progress of Cu-based catalysts, focusing on the effective strategies for improving the activity, selectivity, and durability of Cu-based catalysts.
These strategies can be divided into two categories: tuning the surface atomic/electronic structures and regulating the local physical/chemical environment. This review first summarized the successful implementation of these strategies in promoting different products formation, followed by the reasons for Cu-based catalysts' deactivation and the potential solutions. It may help to outline the current challenges and future opportunities in this field.
