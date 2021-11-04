Precision Porous Plastic Components & Solutions

Porvair Sciences - specialists in the design, development and manufacture of cutting-edge porous plastics technologies will be showcasing the high-performance capabilities of their Vyon® porous plastic materials at COMPAMED 2021 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Image credit: Porvair Sciences



Specialising in filtration and separation of materials for biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life science applications, Porvair Sciences offer bespoke design and engineering expertise to help build outstanding custom OEM product solutions.



On COMPAMED Stand B64 in Hall 13 - specialists will be on hand to answer your questions and describe how significant investment in manufacturing capabilities, has enabled Porvair Sciences to meet high volume customer demands for high quality porous plastic components across the medical device and life sciences markets.



Vyon® is a unique, high-performance porous plastic material manufactured from virgin grade plastic polymers, polyethylene (high density and ultra-high molecular weight) and polypropylene. Proprietary sintering conditions produce porous structures composed of tortuous interconnected pathways with minimal dead-end pores. These features offer greater pore distribution, controlled flow of liquids and gases and an ability to create products ideal for filtration, separation and retention of biological and chemical materials. From flat discs to 3D moulded structures, Vyon® is routinely manufactured into a variety of shapes and sizes to suit your specific application. Tightly controlled manufacturing processes ensure that Vyon® porous plastic components for your product are produced with consistent reproducible and controlled critical properties such as thickness, diameter and porosity. Leading the way of porous plastic innovation, Vyon® is a versatile material that can be treated for enhanced cleanliness with low leachables and extractable and rendered hydrophilic or hydrophobic for specific applications.



To discuss how Vyon® porous plastic components can help improve your products performance, visit COMPAMED Stand B64, or contact Porvair Sciences Ltd on +44-1978-661144 / [email protected].



Porvair Sciences are global leaders and original manufacturers and developers of cutting-edge porous plastics technologies. With patents dating back to the 1950's, our porous plastics continue to evolve, adapt and respond to changes in technologies, markets and customer needs. Empowered by over 50 years of industrial experience, we strive to continue delivering world class, high performing products while providing superior customer service, every step of the way. Our diverse team of scientists, engineers and creative thinkers are committed to providing expert solutions that brings value and integrity to our customers.