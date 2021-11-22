Posted in | News | Ceramic Materials | Energy

Enhancing Energy Storage of Ceramics by Modulating Grain Size

Researchers from China have fabricated a ferroelectric ceramic with reduced grain size for improved energy storage capacity as a substitute to lead in dielectric capacitors. This research has been published in the journal of Chemical Engineering Journal.

Study: Grain size modulated (Na0.5Bi0.5)0.65Sr0.35TiO3-based ceramics with enhanced energy storage properties. Image Credit: Roman Dombrowski/Shutterstock.com

What is a Ferroelectric-Based Ceramic Dielectric Capacitor?

Dielectric capacitors are an effective solution for high energy storage demands. High energy density, satisfactory power density, and effective charge-discharge rate are primary areas of focus for studies on dielectric capacitors. However, most of the commercially available dielectric capacitors contain the element lead (Pb), which is harmful to living beings.

Ferroelectric ceramics are the closest solution to lead-based ceramic dielectric capacitors, but their application is hindered by their poor efficiency and low energy density.

Relaxor ferroelectrics (RFEs) exhibit higher energy-storage efficiencies than linear dielectrics, normal ferroelectrics (FEs), and anti-ferroelectrics (AFEs). However, normal FEs can be chemically modified and transformed into RFEs through the destruction of ferroelectric domains. There are specific regions in a relaxor ferroelectric called polar nano regions (PNRs), which can delay the polarization saturation at certain electric fields.

Related Stories

(Na0.5Bi0.5)TiO3 (NBT)-based ferroelectrics have very high Curie point (Tc = ~320C) and large maximum polarization (Pmax) of over 40 μC/cm2. However, NBT ceramics have low energy storage efficiency due to their high remnant polarization (Pr), which severely hampers its energy storage performance.

Many researchers have tried to destroy the long-range order of ferroelectrics such as NBT-based ceramics by doping with various chemical reagents to make them behave like a relaxor ferroelectric with a reduced remnant polarization.

How Did the Researchers Make NBT Behave like RFE?

The researchers added linear dielectrics such as SrTiO3 and antiferroelectric additives such as NaNbO3 as modifiers in NBT-based ceramic. The resulting (Na0.5Bi0.5)0.7 Sr0.3TiO3 (NBST) exhibited enhanced recoverable energy density, efficiency, and slender polarization vs electric field loop.

More on Ceramics: Textile Sludge Waste Could Find Use in Ceramics

Further, the NBST ceramics were doped with BiMg0.5Sn0.5O3 (BMS) through a conventional solid-state reaction to get lead free (1-x)(Na0.5Bi0.5)0.65Sr0.35TiO3-xBiMg0.5Sn0.5O3 ((1-x) NBST-xBMS, 0 ≤ x ≤ 0.15).

The corresponding stoichiometric powders were mixed thoroughly according to their element ratio with zirconia balls and absolute ethyl alcohol in a polyethylene container for 12 hours. Then the mixture was calcined at 850 C for 3 hours. An isostatic press was used to press the dried mixture at 200 MPa for 60 seconds into pellets with a diameter of 10 mm. Finally, (1-x)NBST-xBMS ceramics were powder-sintered at 1150–1160 C for 2 hours.

What Do the Results Say?

Out of several compositions of ((1-x) NBST-xBMS, 0 ≤ x ≤ 0.15), optimal energy-storage performances were achieved for 0.9NBST-0.1BMS composition. 0.9NBST-0.1BMS has a perovskite structure with no impurities. However, impurities start to appear for the 0.85NBST-0.15BMS samples and above i.e. (x>0.15), due to the decreasing solubility of BMS in NBST.

The presence of Mg2+ and Sn4+ in B-sites effectively destroyed the long-range order of 0.9NBST-0.1BMS ferroelectric, thus resulting in a weak coupling structure, which improved energy storage efficiency. It also showed high-temperature stability and frequency insensitivity of recovery energy density and efficiency, which is crucial for normal work at elevated temperatures. Additionally, the additive BMS significantly reduced the grain size of the ceramic, which increased the breakdown field.

It was observed that with the increase of BMS content, both maximum polarization (Pmax) and remnant polarization (Pr) decreased, and the polarization-electric field hysteresis loop became slender, which is beneficial to enhance energy storage performance.

Reference

Y. Gao, X. Zhu, B. Yang, P. Shi, R. Kang, Y. Yuan, Q. Liu, M. Wu, J. Gao, X. Lou, Grain size modulated (Na0.5Bi0.5)0.65Sr0.35TiO3-based ceramics with enhanced energy storage properties, Chemical Engineering Journal, 2021, 133584. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1385894721051585?via%3Dihub

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Cheriyedath, Susha. (2021, November 22). Enhancing Energy Storage of Ceramics by Modulating Grain Size. AZoM. Retrieved on November 23, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57410.

  • MLA

    Cheriyedath, Susha. "Enhancing Energy Storage of Ceramics by Modulating Grain Size". AZoM. 23 November 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57410>.

  • Chicago

    Cheriyedath, Susha. "Enhancing Energy Storage of Ceramics by Modulating Grain Size". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57410. (accessed November 23, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Cheriyedath, Susha. 2021. Enhancing Energy Storage of Ceramics by Modulating Grain Size. AZoM, viewed 23 November 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57410.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Providing Advanced Solutions for the Semiconductor Industry

In this interview, we will explore the need for advanced solutions to semiconductor manufacturing challenges as well as how Hardinge Inc. addresses various semiconductor manufacturing applications with innovative products.

Providing Advanced Solutions for the Semiconductor Industry

Making Compact, Functional, Electronic Braille Displays a Reality

AZoM speaks with Dr. Robert Shepherd from Cornell University. In their research, Dr. Shepherd and his team made a crucial component for a technology that could make inflatable braille that changes shape under a user’s touch a reality. Triggered by combustion, Dr. Shepherd and his team created a hapt

Making Compact, Functional, Electronic Braille Displays a Reality
Knife Mill GRINDOMIX GM 200

Knife Mill GRINDOMIX GM 200

The knife mill GRINDOMIX GM 200 has two sharp, robust blades and a powerful 1000 W motor, making it the ideal instrument for grinding and homogenizing foods and feeds.

From RETSCH GmbH
Atmospheric Pressure Ionization Mass Spectrometer (APIMS)

Atmospheric Pressure Ionization Mass Spectrometer (APIMS)

The Extrel VeraSpec Atmospheric Pressure Ionization Mass Spectrometer (APIMS) is designed for reliable and repeatable low parts-per-trillion detection limits for contamination control in Ultra-High Purity (UHP) gases used in semiconductor and other high-tech industrial applications.

From Extrel CMS, LLC

Sponsored Content

Graphene

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »